TV celebs who are in inter-faith relationships: From Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Sanaya Irani and more

While this year saw many TV celebs getting hitched and engaged. A couple of them, went official with their relationships as well. Before 2022 ends, a glance at the top four television industry stars currently in inter-faith relationships with each other.

Image: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Jasmin Bhasin / Instagram

Different from B-town, the tinsel town industry, also known as the Indian Television industry within past years, has seen many celebs from different religions take the next step in their relationships and get hitched. Some recently went official, while some got engaged as well. Before the year 2022 ends in a few days, we take a look at the gamut of renowned Indian television celebs who are in an inter-faith relationship.



Image: Devoleena Bhattacharjee / Instagram

1. Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shahnawaz Shaikh: Devoleena Bhattacharjee is now married. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress tied the knot with Shahnawaz Sheikh in Lonavala. The two had been dating for some time now. Fans initially thought, that she had tied the knot with Vishal Singh. But that is not the case. It seems Shahnawaz Sheikh is a gym instructor. Devoleena Bhattacharjee would talk about him with his nickname Shonu on Bigg Boss 13. They had a registered marriage and are now married in a Hindu ceremony. Some friends of the actress were present for the intimate wedding.

Image: Dipika Kakkar / Instagram

2. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been together for almost a decade now. The duo got married in 2018. It was reported by media portals, that she converted into Islam. She did not deny the news but said she would not like to reveal the reasons. Dipika Kakar is the perfect bahu the Ibrahims could ask for. In fact, the whole vlogs of the family have millions of subscribers.

Image: Jasmin Bhasin / Instagram

3. Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni: Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, are going steady since a couple of years. The actor had said that he was scared of how her parents would react given the religious difference. But, proving them wrong, in reverse, the Bhasin family loves Aly a lot. On the flip side, even Jasmin is loved a lot more by the Goni family, especially his elder sister, Ilham Goni. The couple are adorable. Jasly fans love seeing their favorite couple's youtube videos, songs, and upcoming projects as well.

Image: Sanaya Irani / Instagram