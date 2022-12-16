Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TV celebs who are in inter-faith relationships: From Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Sanaya Irani and more

    First Published Dec 16, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    While this year saw many TV celebs getting hitched and engaged. A couple of them, went official with their relationships as well. Before 2022 ends, a glance at the top four television industry stars currently in inter-faith relationships with each other.

    Image: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Jasmin Bhasin / Instagram

    Different from B-town, the tinsel town industry, also known as the Indian Television industry within past years, has seen many celebs from different religions take the next step in their relationships and get hitched. Some recently went official, while some got engaged as well. 

    Before the year 2022 ends in a few days, we take a look at the gamut of renowned Indian television celebs who are in an inter-faith relationship.

    ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi shares indirect note after filing a defamation case against Jacqueline - READ ON
     

    Image: Devoleena Bhattacharjee / Instagram

    1. Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shahnawaz Shaikh:

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee is now married. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress tied the knot with Shahnawaz Sheikh in Lonavala. The two had been dating for some time now. Fans initially thought, that she had tied the knot with Vishal Singh. But that is not the case. It seems Shahnawaz Sheikh is a gym instructor. Devoleena Bhattacharjee would talk about him with his nickname Shonu on Bigg Boss 13. They had a registered marriage and are now married in a Hindu ceremony. Some friends of the actress were present for the intimate wedding.

    Image: Dipika Kakkar / Instagram

    2. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim:

    Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been together for almost a decade now. The duo got married in 2018. It was reported by media portals, that she converted into Islam. She did not deny the news but said she would not like to reveal the reasons. Dipika Kakar is the perfect bahu the Ibrahims could ask for. In fact, the whole vlogs of the family have millions of subscribers.

    Image: Jasmin Bhasin / Instagram

    3. Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni:

    Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, are going steady since a couple of years. The actor had said that he was scared of how her parents would react given the religious difference. But, proving them wrong, in reverse, the Bhasin family loves Aly a lot. On the flip side, even Jasmin is loved a lot more by the Goni family, especially his elder sister, Ilham Goni. The couple are adorable. Jasly fans love seeing their favorite couple's youtube videos, songs, and upcoming projects as well.

    Image: Sanaya Irani / Instagram

    4. Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal:

    Sanaya Irani comes from a Parsi family. But religion was never an issue in Mohit Sehgal and her relationship. He is a Punjabi Hindu. They have a beautiful cross-cultural marriage.

    ALSO READ: The war of words between Anurag Kashyap and Vivek Agnihotri intensifies, noted filmmaker mocks Kashmir Files

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada teaser will get attached with Avatar: The Way Of Water - READ ON vma

    Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada teaser will get attached with Avatar: The Way Of Water - READ ON

    Nora Fatehi shares indirect note after filing a defamation case against Jacqueline - READ ON vma

    Nora Fatehi shares indirect note after filing a defamation case against Jacqueline - READ ON

    football Dreams do come true Nora Fatehi emotional message to Morocco after Qatar World Cup 2022 exit will move you snt

    'Dreams do come true': Nora Fatehi's message to Morocco after heartbreaking World Cup 2022 exit will move you

    The war of words between Anurag Kashyap and Vivek Agnihotri intensifies, noted filmmaker mocks Kashmir Files vma

    The war of words between Anurag Kashyap and Vivek Agnihotri intensifies, noted filmmaker mocks Kashmir Files

    Pitchers Season 2: Naveen Kasturia, Abhishek Banerjee, and Abhay Mahajan revisit their TVF Pitchers days vma

    Pitchers Season 2: Naveen Kasturia, Abhishek Banerjee, and Abhay Mahajan revisit their TVF Pitchers days

    Recent Stories

    2022 Most Searched Asians on Google: Katrina Kaif tops among Indian actors vma

    2022 Most Searched Asians on Google: Katrina Kaif tops among Indian actors

    Daily Horoscope for December 16 2022 Taurus Gemini Leo Virgo Capricorn Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 16, 2022: Beneficial day for Taurus, Gemini; health of Leo, Virgo may be affected

    Numerology Prediction for December 16 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 16, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    2023 Zodiac Prediction Cancer here is how the new year will be gcw

    2023 Zodiac Prediction: Cancer may have difficult year in terms of money; be careful on health front

    2023 zodiac prediction for gemini here is how the new year will be gcw

    2023 Zodiac Prediction: Gemini to have success in work, be careful on personal front

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj

    Video Icon
    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon