    Nora Fatehi shares indirect note after filing a defamation case against Jacqueline - READ ON

    While both Nora and Jacqueline's names have been in headlines for controversial reasons, there's a new development in the ongoing tale. This war doesn't stop here as Nora has shared a cryptic note directed at Jacqueline. Nora has indirectly taunted Jacqueline for trying to sabotage her career.

    First Published Dec 15, 2022, 5:06 PM IST

    Lately, Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline have been in the headlines due to the recently ongoing controversy in relation to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's 200 crore money extortion case. After Nora filed an official defamation lawsuit against Jacqueline and Jacqueline's lawyer responded to the same. Now, this war which erupted between the two stars, refuses to stop. Now Nora Fatehi has shared a cryptic and indirect note aiming at the actress post filing the defamation case. 

    For those unaware, the case has been grabbing headlines after Nora and Jacqueline's names appeared during the investigation. Recently, Nora has also filed a defamation suit against the latter and mentioned that Jacqueline had made "defamatory imputations for malicious reasons". And now the global bollywood dance sensation has shared a cryptic post on her Instagram stories.

    Taking to her Instagram stories, Nora wrote a small but hard-hitting note directed towards Jacqueline Fernandez. She mentioned how she is proud of her upbringing in life. Her parents have not raised her in the worst way. They haven't taught Nora to take undue advantage of people and their kindness towards her. She also mentioned that after her entire journey so far in this industry. At this point in life, her intentions will always be pure and not coated with malicious intent in a chance to sabotage anyone's career. She also shared that this is the difference between herself and Jacqueline. She added that they both are not the same in any way. 

    Nora's Instagram story note post, cryptic in nature and aimed at Jacqueline, read, "My parents didn't raise me to take advantage of people. My intentions will always be pure. We ain't the same."

    On the work front, Nora is currently a judge on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 alongside Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit. Apart from this, she featured with Sidharth Malhotra in Thank God song Manike.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2022, 5:06 PM IST
