The war of words between Anurag Kashyap and Vivek Agnihotri intensifies, noted filmmaker mocks Kashmir Files

The ongoing tussle of words amidst Anurag Kashyap and Vivek Agnihotri refuses to stop. Now the Gangs Of Wasseypur fame Anurag has taken a sly dig at Vivek Agnihotri's Kashmir Files.

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is a big name in the Bollywood industry today. He has given some clutter-breaking films like Gangs Of Wasseypur, Gangs Of Wasseypur 2, Dobaaraa, Saand Ki Aankh, Manmarziyaan, and so on. Social media nowadays can be a boon and a bane as well.

While some celebs choose not to bother getting into headlines for controversial reasons, some are totally honest and fearless in their opinions. They never mince their words and also don't sugarcoat anything. These Bollywood celebs, be it filmmakers or actors are straightforward and blunt in expressing themselves. Something of a similar kind happened here.

ALSO READ: Pathaan Controversy: Burnt posters in Indore to boycott Bollywood trending-Shah Rukh, Deepika face heat

Apparently, the verbal war of words between Anurag Kashyap and Vivek Agnihotri refuses to stop. In a recent interview, the Dobaaraa fame filmmaker spoke about how remaking South iconic films is only ruining Bollywood today. Giving a reaction to the same, Kashmir Files filmmaker Vivek took to Twitter on Tuesday and disagreed with the director's point of view. Now Anurag has also given a befitting reply to the filmmaker and slammed him for his tweet. He also took sly digs at the filmmaker's film 'Kashmir Files.'

Vivek Agnihotri's tweet on December 13, 2022, expressed his disappointment at the director's perspective. His tweet read, "I totally totally totally disagree with the views of Bollywood’s one & only Milord. Do you agree?."

Giving an apt and subtle response to this, Anurag Kashyap hit it back at the director. He said, "Sir aapki galti nahin hai, aap ki filmon ki research bhi aisi hi hoti hai jaise aapki mere conversations pe tweet hai. Aapka aur aapki media ka bhi same haal hai. Koi nahin next time thoda serious research kar lena .."

For those unaware, the social media spat erupted when Anurag expressed that filmmakers wanting to always recreate superhit movies like Kantara, Pushpa, KGF 2 and, Sairat, instead of working on original storylines and content, are destroying Bollywood. He had said, "Films like Kantara and Pushpa give you courage to go out and tell your stories. But KGF 2, however big the success, when you try and emulate that and set a project up, is when you start heading towards disaster. It is the bandwagon that Bollywood destroyed itself on. You have to find films that give you courage."

ALSO READ: Pitchers Season 2: Naveen Kasturia, Abhishek Banerjee, and Abhay Mahajan revisit their TVF Pitchers days

Speaking at the Mega Roundtable 2022 hosted by Galatta Plus, Anurag added, "I was talking to Nagraj. And I told him Sairat destroyed Marathi cinema, the success of Sairat. Because suddenly, people realised there's a possibility to make so much money. So, they stopped making those films (which they were making earlier). Everybody wanted to emulate Sairat."