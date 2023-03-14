TV actress Krishna Mukherjee's dreamy wedding pictures with Chirag Batliwala are unmissable - SEE PHOTOS

Last year, Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwala got engaged in the hills and had a white engagement. The adorable real-life couple got hitched for eternity in a beautiful ceremony following Bengali customs.

Image: Krishna Mukherjee / Instagram

TV actress and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Krishna Mukherjee got married to the love of her life Chirag Batliwala in a fairytale wedding ceremony in Goa. With the beautiful backdrop of the sea and the setting sun, Krishna turned a Bengali bride and, the duo said their vows. ALSO READ: Justin Bieber mocks ex Selena Gomez, drops hot pictures with wife Hailey

Image: Krishna Mukherjee / Instagram

The TV actress Krishna Mukherjee wore the traditional red and white lehenga and looked beautiful as a Bengali bride. In the first picture, Krishna and Chirag are giving a natural candid pose where Krishna holds Chirag's jaw and gives a radiant smile to her husband, who is also all jolly.

Image: Krishna Mukherjee / Instagram

In this image, TV actress Krishna Mukherjee and her newly-wed husband Chirag are lost in each other's eyes as love and romance only amplify each second in this vibrant photograph with the beach vibes and setting sun as the testimony of their undying love and commitment towards an everyday phenomenal.

Image: Krishna Mukherjee / Instagram

Krishna Mukherjee also dropped her dreamy and musky proposal pictures on social media. In the first picture, Krishna looks radiant while her fiancee Chirag is on his knees proposing to her.

Image: Krishna Mukherjee / Instagram

In this second proposal picture, Chirag and Krishna look romantic and happy. Chirag planted sweet kiss on Krishna's neck in this mushy proposal picture.

Image: Krishna Mukherjee / Instagram