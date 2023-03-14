Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TV actress Krishna Mukherjee's dreamy wedding pictures with Chirag Batliwala are unmissable - SEE PHOTOS

    First Published Mar 14, 2023, 2:06 PM IST

    Last year, Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwala got engaged in the hills and had a white engagement. The adorable real-life couple got hitched for eternity in a beautiful ceremony following Bengali customs.

    Image: Krishna Mukherjee / Instagram

    TV actress and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Krishna Mukherjee got married to the love of her life Chirag Batliwala in a fairytale wedding ceremony in Goa. With the beautiful backdrop of the sea and the setting sun, Krishna turned a Bengali bride and, the duo said their vows.

    Image: Krishna Mukherjee / Instagram

    The TV actress Krishna Mukherjee wore the traditional red and white lehenga and looked beautiful as a Bengali bride. In the first picture, Krishna and Chirag are giving a natural candid pose where Krishna holds Chirag's jaw and gives a radiant smile to her husband, who is also all jolly.

    Image: Krishna Mukherjee / Instagram

    In this image, TV actress Krishna Mukherjee and her newly-wed husband Chirag are lost in each other's eyes as love and romance only amplify each second in this vibrant photograph with the beach vibes and setting sun as the testimony of their undying love and commitment towards an everyday phenomenal.

    Image: Krishna Mukherjee / Instagram

    Krishna Mukherjee also dropped her dreamy and musky proposal pictures on social media. In the first picture, Krishna looks radiant while her fiancee Chirag is on his knees proposing to her.

    Image: Krishna Mukherjee / Instagram

    In this second proposal picture, Chirag and Krishna look romantic and happy. Chirag planted sweet kiss on Krishna's neck in this mushy proposal picture.

    Image: Krishna Mukherjee / Instagram

    In their final wedding ceremony photo, Krishna and Chirag have closed their eyes and are sitting for their pheras under a stunning tree decorated with white and red flowers hanging from it.

    It gave the wedding venue a splendid look and vibe overall. With happiness and love shining from their faces and eyes, the couple looked excited to embark on this new journey together.

