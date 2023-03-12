3 health benefits of having buttermilk every day in summers

Ancient Ayurveda texts also suggest taking buttermilk to prevent gut-related health issues in a person's daily routine.

Image: Getty Images

Serving a glass of buttermilk with regular meals is a common practice in many states across India. Generally, during the summer season, our buttermilk consumption increases as it brings much-needed relief from the heat.

Buttermilk gets consumed in both salty and spicy flavors. The masalas like black pepper, cumin seeds, ginger, and green chilies with black salt are added to buttermilk to enhance flavor. A glass of buttermilk after a meal aids digestion and alleviates acidity.

Here are three health benefits of having buttermilk daily in the summers: