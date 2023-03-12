3 health benefits of having buttermilk every day in summers
Ancient Ayurveda texts also suggest taking buttermilk to prevent gut-related health issues in a person's daily routine.
Image: Getty Images
Serving a glass of buttermilk with regular meals is a common practice in many states across India. Generally, during the summer season, our buttermilk consumption increases as it brings much-needed relief from the heat.
Buttermilk gets consumed in both salty and spicy flavors. The masalas like black pepper, cumin seeds, ginger, and green chilies with black salt are added to buttermilk to enhance flavor. A glass of buttermilk after a meal aids digestion and alleviates acidity.
ALSO READ: Health Tips: Four health benefits of including Guava in your daily diet
Here are three health benefits of having buttermilk daily in the summers:
Image: Getty Images
1. Buttermilk controls acidity:
Due to oily and spicy food, heartburn gets caused by acid reflux. The lactic acid present in buttermilk normalizes the acidity in the stomach. Those facing the problem of acidity can get relief by taking a glass of buttermilk. With the addition of dried ginger and pepper, acidity is kept at bay.
Image: Getty Images
2. Buttermilk is good for teeth and bones:
As buttermilk is a good source of calcium, it proves useful for our bones and teeth. Calcium aids in making our bones strong. A sufficient amount of calcium helps in the prevention of degenerative diseases like osteoporosis.
Image: Getty Images
3. Buttermilk controls blood pressure:
According to doctors, a glass of buttermilk may also help to regularize blood pressure. Daily consumption of buttermilk, in particular, reduces blood pressure and helps people with heart diseases and hypertension.
ALSO READ: Want supple and smooth skin? Eat these superfoods to hydrate your skin naturally