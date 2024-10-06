Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan welcomes spiritual blessings with Bhagwat Gita from Aniruddhacharya

This Sunday night marks the highly anticipated return of Salman Khan as the host of Bigg Boss, this time for its 18th season. The grand premiere episode has already been filmed, generating excitement among fans. A standout moment from the shoot features spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya, who is set to grace the premiere as a special guest. A widely shared photo captures the touching moment when Aniruddhacharya presented Salman with a copy of the Bhagwat Gita, which the actor received with a warm smile.

While Aniruddhacharya won’t be a contestant on Bigg Boss 18, his presence is meant to bless the participants and the show itself, adding a spiritual dimension to the glamorous event. The photo of the two has quickly gone viral on social media, showcasing a blend of spirituality and celebrity.

The Bigg Boss house has undergone a remarkable transformation this season, boasting a captivating cave-age theme. Online previews reveal a design that marries vintage aesthetics with intricate sculptures and a rich, earthy color palette. This year’s concept is described as a homage to old-world charm, setting a unique tone for the season.

Art director Omung Kumar shared insights into the creative process behind the house’s design, noting that the project took 45 days and involved around 200 skilled artisans. He desired to highlight Indian motifs, emphasizing that such a theme had not been explored in previous seasons. “We wanted levels in the house, and India’s beauty is so diverse that we felt it was time to tap into that,” Kumar stated. He also mentioned the inclusion of hidden entrances and secret doors, which are expected to challenge contestants as they navigate their new surroundings.

As the excitement builds for the premiere, fans eagerly await the surprises that Bigg Boss 18 has in store.

