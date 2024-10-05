Bigg Boss 18: Check out premier date, time, and full contestants list of Salman Khan's superhit show

Bigg Boss 18 will surely be one of the most exciting seasons yet due to the excitement around the grand debut, the entrance of new participants, and unique tasks.

The Bigg Boss 18 celebrity contestant list has finally been unveiled, ending the wait. This year's cast includes several well-known figures from Bollywood, television, and even politics, promising to provide high-voltage drama, entertainment, and intrigue.

Premiere date and time

On October 6, 2024, the 18th season of Bigg Boss will launch with a grand premiere that starts at 9 PM IST. The show will air on Colors TV as usual, and JioCinema will also offer streaming access. Fans may conveniently catch up on the current events of the house by watching both the live episodes and the previous ones on the digital platform.

Bigg Boss 18 theme

The show's creators have introduced a unique theme called "Time Ka Taandav" for this season. As implied by the tagline, "Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaaeyga!" (This time, chaos will strike the house as the wrath of time will reign in Bigg Boss). The inside of the house is anticipated to mirror this time-based concept, with a variety of features that will test the contestants and grab the attention of the audience.

Bigg Boss 18 Confirmed Contestants

Following are the confirmed contestants for Bigg Boss 18:

Nia Sharma (TV Actress) Hemlata Sharma (Bollywood Actress) Nyra Banerjee (TV Actress) Muskan Bamne (TV Actress) Tanjinder Pal Singh Bagga (Politician) Rajat Dalal (Digital Creator) Chum Darang (Arunachalee Actress) Atul Kishan (Social Activist) KaranVeer Mehra (TV Actor) Shehzada Dhami (TV Actor) Vivian Dsena (TV Actor) Eisha Singh (TV Actress) Shrutika Raj Arjun (Actress) Chahat Pandey (TV Actress) Shilpa Shirodkar (TV and Bollywood Actress) Gunaratna Sadavarte (Advocate) Avinash Mishra (TV Actor) Alice Kaushik (TV Actress) Sara Arfeen Khan (Actress and Arfeen Khan’s Wife) Arfeen Khan (Hrithik Roshan’s Life Coach)

Fans were shocked to learn that Shoaib Ibrahim, who was purportedly on the final list, was dropped off the list. Although there are reports that several contestants may unexpectedly quit the show, the final roster is almost complete as of right now.

Bigg Boss 18 prize money

Like the previous season, when comedian Munawar Faruqui won the trophy and cash prize, the prize money for this season is anticipated to be around ₹50 lakh. On the other hand, Bigg Boss has a reputation for adding unique money challenges that, depending on how well contestants perform, might raise or lower the total prize money. For the audience, this has frequently meant an additional layer of tension and mystery.

Bigg Boss 18 is making a huge comeback, and it promises to be an emotional rollercoaster filled with shocking revelations and gripping drama. The creators of the show have alluded to the fact that this season will be more unpredictable and twisty than the previous, with a significant emphasis on the new theme in the house's tasks and activities. Bigg Boss 18 will surely be one of the most exciting seasons yet due to the excitement around the grand debut, the entrance of new participants, and unique tasks.

