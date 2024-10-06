Health

Foods Rich in Zinc

Zinc plays a crucial role in boosting immunity, aiding digestion, supporting nerve function, promoting physical growth, and healing wounds. Let's explore some foods rich in zinc.

Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are a good source of zinc. They also contain antioxidants and magnesium.

Legumes

Chickpeas, beans, and lentils contain the daily required amount of zinc.

Spinach

Spinach is a vegetable rich in zinc. Include it in your diet.
 

Cashew nuts

Including cashews, which are rich in zinc and other nutrients, in your diet is also good for health.

Yogurt

Including zinc-rich yogurt in your diet is also beneficial for health.

Oats

Eating oats is also a good way to get zinc.

Note:

Make changes to your diet only after seeking the advice of a health professional or nutritionist.
 

