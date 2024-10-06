Health
Zinc plays a crucial role in boosting immunity, aiding digestion, supporting nerve function, promoting physical growth, and healing wounds. Let's explore some foods rich in zinc.
Pumpkin seeds are a good source of zinc. They also contain antioxidants and magnesium.
Chickpeas, beans, and lentils contain the daily required amount of zinc.
Spinach is a vegetable rich in zinc. Include it in your diet.
Including cashews, which are rich in zinc and other nutrients, in your diet is also good for health.
Including zinc-rich yogurt in your diet is also beneficial for health.
Eating oats is also a good way to get zinc.
Make changes to your diet only after seeking the advice of a health professional or nutritionist.