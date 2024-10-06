Frontier Airlines flight catches fire while landing at Las Vegas airport; dramatic video goes viral (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Frontier Airlines Flight 1326 from San Diego to Las Vegas experienced a hard landing at Harry Reid International Airport as flames and smoke were seen emerging from the undercarriage. All 197 onboard were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. 

    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 6, 2024, 9:48 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 6, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

    Las Vegas: A Frontier Airlines flight from San Diego to Las Vegas encountered a serious incident on Saturday as flames and thick smoke were seen emerging from the plane during its landing, prompting an emergency response from airport authorities. Flight 1326, carrying 190 passengers and 7 crew members, landed at Harry Reid International Airport at 3:37 PM Pacific Time.


    Upon touchdown, flames and thick smoke were seen emerging from the plane's undercarriage. The pilots declared an emergency after detecting smoke.


    Fortunately, all passengers and crew were safely evacuated via airstairs, with no injuries reported. Passengers were subsequently transported to the terminal by bus.

    "The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew were evacuated via airstairs," the spokesperson noted.

    According to airport officials, the aircraft experienced a "hard landing," which led to the involvement of the Clark County Fire Department. The fire was quickly extinguished.


    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a temporary ground stop to assess the situation, and the cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

    Flight 1326 departed San Diego at 1:51 PM Pacific Time. 

