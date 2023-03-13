Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Justin Bieber mocks ex Selena Gomez, drops hot pictures with wife Hailey

    First Published Mar 13, 2023, 6:07 PM IST

    Many have interpreted Justin Bieber's latest post as a dig at Gomez amid the tensions between Hailey and Selena.

    Image: Instagram Fan Page, Justin Bieber / Instagram

    Hailey took to the comments section and posted the emoji of two hands forming a heart, indicating the feeling is mutual. Many have dubbed the latest post as a dig at Gomez. The tensions between Hailey and Selena Gomez started brewing after the former said that the former threw shade at the I Can't Get Enough singer.

    Image: Instagram Fan Page

    Singer Justin Bieber has dropped a carousel of romantic pictures with his wife Hailey on his official Instagram handle which has shaken Instagram.

    Image: Instagram Fan Page

    However, the latest romantic post comes amid ongoing alleged drama between his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, and Hailey Bieber. Many have interpreted this as a mockery of the Baila Conmigo singer.

    Image: Instagram Fan Page

    For those unaware, Justin and Selena dated for years. The ex-golden couple was in an off relationship for a decade before he suddenly married the love of his life, Hailey.

    Image: Instagram Fan Page

    In a post on Sunday, Justin showered love on his wife, Hailey Bieber. He was holding her in his arms. The 'What Do You Mean' singer's latest pictures appear to be from what looks like a romantic beach getaway.

    Image: Justin Bieber / Instagram

    In the images, the couple is wearing their bathing suits while napping in the sun in the corner of a boat. One of the pictures featured Justin brightly smiling at Hailey, where she leaned into his chest while wearing a neon green bikini, as he grabbed her bright orange bucket hat.

    Image: Justin Bieber / Instagram

    In another, he is napping and taking a slumber with his salmon towel draped over his face. In the caption, the 29-year-old wrote, "LUV U BABY."

