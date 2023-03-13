Justin Bieber mocks ex Selena Gomez, drops hot pictures with wife Hailey

Many have interpreted Justin Bieber's latest post as a dig at Gomez amid the tensions between Hailey and Selena.

Hailey took to the comments section and posted the emoji of two hands forming a heart, indicating the feeling is mutual. Many have dubbed the latest post as a dig at Gomez. The tensions between Hailey and Selena Gomez started brewing after the former said that the former threw shade at the I Can't Get Enough singer.

Singer Justin Bieber has dropped a carousel of romantic pictures with his wife Hailey on his official Instagram handle which has shaken Instagram.

However, the latest romantic post comes amid ongoing alleged drama between his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, and Hailey Bieber. Many have interpreted this as a mockery of the Baila Conmigo singer.

For those unaware, Justin and Selena dated for years. The ex-golden couple was in an off relationship for a decade before he suddenly married the love of his life, Hailey.

In a post on Sunday, Justin showered love on his wife, Hailey Bieber. He was holding her in his arms. The 'What Do You Mean' singer's latest pictures appear to be from what looks like a romantic beach getaway.

In the images, the couple is wearing their bathing suits while napping in the sun in the corner of a boat. One of the pictures featured Justin brightly smiling at Hailey, where she leaned into his chest while wearing a neon green bikini, as he grabbed her bright orange bucket hat.

