Karisma Kapoor's kissing scene in Raja Hindustani; the story behind 47 retakes

Karisma Kapoor, known for her work in the 90s, had to film a kissing scene for the movie 'Raja Hindustani' which required 47 takes. Her mother, Babita, was present on set during the shoot

Popular 90s actress Karisma Kapoor was born on June 25, 1974, in Mumbai. Born into the Kapoor family, she decided to pursue a career in acting. At the age of 16, Karisma Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Prem Qaidi'. She even discontinued her studies for this film. The film did well at the box office, and she never looked back.

However, the film 'Raja Hindustani' proved to be a milestone in Karisma Kapoor's career. This film created a stir at the box office. Everyone was smitten by her and Aamir Khan's romantic chemistry in this film, but during the shooting of this film, Karisma was in a tough spot. Actually, Karisma had to shoot a kissing scene for the film, for which she gave about 47 retakes. In such a situation, this kissing scene became the longest shot scene of the film.

During this, her mother Babita was also present on the set. The director had called her to make Karisma comfortable because Karisma was young at that time and she had not shot such scenes before. This was disclosed by the film's director Dharmesh Darshan himself.

Karisma's Workfront

Talking about Karisma's work front, she has worked in many successful films in her career, including 'Andaz', 'Coolie No. 1', 'Judwaa', 'Hero No. 1', 'Biwi No. 1', 'Haseena Maan Jayegi', 'Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge', 'Chal Mere Bhai', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', etc. Karisma was last seen in the film 'Murder Mubarak', which was released on Netflix.

