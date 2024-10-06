Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-671 October 6 2024: Who will win the first prize of Rs 70 lakh?

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Akshaya AK-671 Lottery on Sunday (Oct 6). The declaration took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. 

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-671 October 6 2024: Winning ticket, prize money and more details dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 6, 2024, 8:51 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 6, 2024, 8:51 AM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Akshaya AK-671 Lottery on Sunday (Oct 6). The declaration took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 p.m. Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries must claim their prizes within 30 days by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.

    Let us take a look at the prize breakdown for the Akshaya AK-671 lottery:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    Results awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Results awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Results awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Results awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000 

    Results awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Results awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Results awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Results awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Results awaited

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: PV Anvar to launch his party 'DMK' at event in Manjeri today, images of Arjun and Manaf on boards dmn

    Kerala: PV Anvar to launch his party 'DMK' at event in Manjeri today, images of Arjun and Manaf on boards

    Malayalam actor Siddique agrees to appear for interrogation in rape case after SC grants pre-arrest bail anr

    Malayalam actor Siddique agrees to appear for interrogation in rape case after SC grants pre-arrest bail

    Relief for Kerala BJP chief K Surendran; Court acquits him in Manjeswaram election bribery case anr

    Relief for Kerala BJP chief K Surendran; Court acquits him in Manjeswaram election bribery case

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 05 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold is Rs 56960 anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 05 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold is Rs 56,960; Check details

    Kerala Onam Bumper lottery tickets almost sold out; 63 lakh tickets sold with just 4 days left for draw anr

    Kerala Onam Bumper lottery: 63 lakh tickets sold with just 4 days left for draw

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: PV Anvar to launch his party 'DMK' at event in Manjeri today, images of Arjun and Manaf on boards dmn

    Kerala: PV Anvar to launch his party 'DMK' at event in Manjeri today, images of Arjun and Manaf on boards

    Navratri Day 4: Why is Maa Kushmanda worshipped? Know puja vidhi, colour and more RKK

    Navratri Day 4: Why is Maa Kushmanda worshipped? Know puja vidhi, colour and more

    Exit Polls 2024: Congress set to challenge BJP's dominance in Haryana; Jammu and Kashmir shows favorable trends for alliances AJR

    Exit Polls 2024: Congress set to challenge BJP's dominance in Haryana; J&K shows favorable trends for alliance

    Canadian landlord forcibly evicts Indian tenant in dramatic showdown, video goes viral (WATCH) shk

    Canadian landlord forcibly evicts Indian tenant in dramatic showdown, video goes viral (WATCH)

    Bigg Boss Marathi 5: How much price money will the winner get? RKK

    Bigg Boss Marathi 5: How much price money will the winner get?

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon