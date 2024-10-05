Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss Marathi 5: How much price money will the winner get?

    The Bigg Boss Marathi 5 finale will air on Sunday, October 6, at 9 p.m. Following the winner's announcement, the finalist will be awarded the prized trophy as well as a cash reward. Fans may watch the live action on Colors Marathi.

    Bigg Boss Marathi 5 has kept viewers on the edge of their seats. As viewers excitedly anticipate seeing the final competitor carry the winner's trophy, a series of events within the house have left them stunned. Varsha Usgaonkar was evicted from Bigg Boss Marathi 5 during a mid-week eviction on the most recent episode. Suraj Chavan, Abhijit Sawant, Ankita Prabhu Walawalkar, Dhananjay Powar, Nikki Tamboli, and Janhvi Killekar will all get their hands on this coveted trophy. The Bigg Boss trophy has been presented, but do you know how much money the winning candidate will receive? The members have only got Rs 8 lakhs out of 25 lakhs after completing the Maha Chakravyuh task. The prize money of the winner of Bigg Boss was Rs 8.6 lakh.

    The amount was then increased in the job for the first ticket to the final. The house members had to select their awards. Suraj Chavan was awarded a scholarship of Rs 6 lakh. He defeated Suraj Chavan in the assignment, and the Rs 6 lakh around his neck was included in the prize money. Now, in addition to the trophy, the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 will receive Rs 14.6 lakh.

    On the October 3 episode, Bigg Boss revealed that one of the remaining contestants, including Varsha Usgaonkar, Abhijeet Sawant, Dhananjay Powar, Janhavi Killekar, Ankita Prabhu-Walawalkar, and Suraj Chavan, had to leave the house. Eventually, Varsha had to leave. Nikki Tamboli has already advanced to the final round, avoiding eviction.

