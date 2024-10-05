Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Police complaint filed against Nagarjuna over land encroachment

    Kasireddy Bhaskara Reddy filed a police report against actor Nagarjuna at the Telangana Police station.

    Police complaint filed against Nagarjuna over land encroachment RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 5, 2024, 3:40 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 5, 2024, 3:40 PM IST

    The Telangana Police have filed a police report against actor Nagarjuna following a complaint from Kasireddy Bhaskara Reddy. Nagarjuna's N-Convention Centre in Hyderabad was partially demolished by HYDRAA on August 24, prompting concerns over potential encroachment on a nearby lake. In response, Nagarjuna quickly won a stay from the High Court, declaring the demolition illegal and emphasizing that the land is properly documented.

    Nagarjuna tweet

    “I would like to reiterate that the land on which N-Convention was built is a patta documented land. Not even one cent of the land beyond that has been encroached upon. The special court of the Andhra Pradesh Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act has given a judgment passing an order on February 24, 2014, saying no encroachment has happened in Tummidikunta Lake. Now the formal argument is already presented in front of the esteemed High Court. I will abide by the law of the land and judgment. Until then, I sincerely request you not to indulge in speculation, any sort of rumors, misrepresentation of facts and deviations,” he had added.

    Also read: Diljit Dosanjh Dil-Luminati tour: Pakistani actress Haina Aamir attends concert, singer invites her on stage

    Nagarjuna's N-Convention Centre in Hyderabad

    The N Convention is a high-end, popular banquet facility in Hyderabad's city center. The site spans 3.3 acres and has hosted several weddings, corporate gatherings, and exhibitions. Nagarjuna Akkineni and Nalla Preetham jointly own the land. The hall measures 27,000 square feet and can accommodate 3,000 people. The conference hall, which is popular among Hyderabad's rich and elite, is co-owned by Nagarjuna and his buddy N Preetham and managed by N3 Enterprises.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mohanlal role in Rishab Shetty Kantara chapter 1 excites fans vkp

    Mohanlal's role in Rishab Shetty's Kantara chapter-1 excites fans

    Malayalam actor Siddique agrees to appear for interrogation in rape case after SC grants pre-arrest bail anr

    Malayalam actor Siddique agrees to appear for interrogation in rape case after SC grants pre-arrest bail

    Bridgerton 4: Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha starrer new season is 'fairy tale mixed with reality' - WATCH ATG

    Bridgerton 4: Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha starrer new season is 'fairy tale mixed with reality' - WATCH

    Pavitra Rishta actress Asha Negi opens up on casting couch experience; Read on ATG

    Pavitra Rishta actress Asha Negi opens up on casting couch experience; Read on

    Diljit Dosanjh Dil-Luminati tour: Pakistani actress Haina Aamir attends concert, singer invites her on stage RKK

    Diljit Dosanjh Dil-Luminati tour: Pakistani actress Haina Aamir attends concert, singer invites her on stage

    Recent Stories

    Navratri 2024: Trending stone, bead jewellery for Garba night ATG

    Navratri 2024: Trending stone, bead jewellery for Garba night

    Katrina Kaif looks elegant in Tarun Tahiliani saree; Know SHOCKING price here ATG

    Katrina Kaif looks elegant in Tarun Tahiliani saree; Know SHOCKING price here

    Donald Trump says, 'Israel should hit Iran's nuclear sites first, worry about rest later' (WATCH) shk

    Donald Trump says, 'Israel should hit Iran's nuclear sites first, worry about rest later' (WATCH)

    DRDO successfully conducts 3 tests of advanced VSHORADS at Pokhran (WATCH) AJR

    DRDO successfully conducts 3 tests of advanced VSHORADS at Pokhran (WATCH)

    football Premier League rejects Manchester City's request to delay 2025-26 season's games after Club World Cup scr

    Premier League rejects Manchester City's request to delay 2025-26 season's games after Club World Cup

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon