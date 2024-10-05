Police complaint filed against Nagarjuna over land encroachment

The Telangana Police have filed a police report against actor Nagarjuna following a complaint from Kasireddy Bhaskara Reddy. Nagarjuna's N-Convention Centre in Hyderabad was partially demolished by HYDRAA on August 24, prompting concerns over potential encroachment on a nearby lake. In response, Nagarjuna quickly won a stay from the High Court, declaring the demolition illegal and emphasizing that the land is properly documented.

Nagarjuna tweet

“I would like to reiterate that the land on which N-Convention was built is a patta documented land. Not even one cent of the land beyond that has been encroached upon. The special court of the Andhra Pradesh Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act has given a judgment passing an order on February 24, 2014, saying no encroachment has happened in Tummidikunta Lake. Now the formal argument is already presented in front of the esteemed High Court. I will abide by the law of the land and judgment. Until then, I sincerely request you not to indulge in speculation, any sort of rumors, misrepresentation of facts and deviations,” he had added.

Nagarjuna's N-Convention Centre in Hyderabad

The N Convention is a high-end, popular banquet facility in Hyderabad's city center. The site spans 3.3 acres and has hosted several weddings, corporate gatherings, and exhibitions. Nagarjuna Akkineni and Nalla Preetham jointly own the land. The hall measures 27,000 square feet and can accommodate 3,000 people. The conference hall, which is popular among Hyderabad's rich and elite, is co-owned by Nagarjuna and his buddy N Preetham and managed by N3 Enterprises.

