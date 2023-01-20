Try these easy tips for healthier, more radiant skin this season

Good skincare that includes sun protection and gentle cleansing can keep your skin healthy and glowing. For people and youth who work remotely, here are a few tips important for a healthier and glowing skin this season.

Image: Getty Images

Nowadays, especially during the cold months, our skin goes through a lot of wear and tear. It is because it slips our minds that a lot of tender love and care is mandatory during winters for our face and skin. Don't have time for intensive skin care? You can still pamper yourself by acing the basics. Good skin care and healthy lifestyle choices can help delay natural aging and prevent various skin problems. Get started with these three no-nonsense tips. ALSO READ: Three effective trends to attract millennials to enter kitchen

Image: Getty Images

1. Protect yourself from the sun: One of the most important ways to take care of your skin is to protect it from the sun. A lifetime of sun exposure can cause wrinkles, age spots, and other skin problems with an increased risk of skin cancer. You have to use sunscreen lotion to keep your face protected. Always try not to step out in the sun rays between 10 am to 4 pm in the afternoon. That is when the sun's rays are strongest. Wear tightly woven long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and wide-brimmed hats and also sunglasses on your eyes. Consider laundry additives, which give clothing an additional layer of ultraviolet protection for a certain number of washings.

Image: Getty Images

2. Don't smoke: Try not to smoke or indulge in chain-smoking packets of cigarettes each day. If you want a healthier lifestyle during these months or in general, you should refrain from smoking. Smoking makes your skin look older and contributes to wrinkles. Smoking narrows the tiny blood vessels in the outermost layers of skin. It can be fatal for anyone since it decreases blood flow and makes skin paler. In return, constant smoking also weakens the skin of oxygen and nutrients necessary for skin health.

Image: Getty Images