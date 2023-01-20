Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Try these easy tips for healthier, more radiant skin this season

    First Published Jan 20, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Good skincare that includes sun protection and gentle cleansing can keep your skin healthy and glowing. For people and youth who work remotely, here are a few tips important for a healthier and glowing skin this season.

    Image: Getty Images

    Nowadays, especially during the cold months, our skin goes through a lot of wear and tear. It is because it slips our minds that a lot of tender love and care is mandatory during winters for our face and skin.

    Don't have time for intensive skin care? You can still pamper yourself by acing the basics. Good skin care and healthy lifestyle choices can help delay natural aging and prevent various skin problems. Get started with these three no-nonsense tips.

    ALSO READ: Three effective trends to attract millennials to enter kitchen

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Protect yourself from the sun:

    One of the most important ways to take care of your skin is to protect it from the sun. A lifetime of sun exposure can cause wrinkles, age spots, and other skin problems with an increased risk of skin cancer. You have to use sunscreen lotion to keep your face protected. Always try not to step out in the sun rays between 10 am to 4 pm in the afternoon. That is when the sun's rays are strongest. Wear tightly woven long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and wide-brimmed hats and also sunglasses on your eyes. Consider laundry additives, which give clothing an additional layer of ultraviolet protection for a certain number of washings.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Don't smoke:

    Try not to smoke or indulge in chain-smoking packets of cigarettes each day. If you want a healthier lifestyle during these months or in general, you should refrain from smoking. Smoking makes your skin look older and contributes to wrinkles. Smoking narrows the tiny blood vessels in the outermost layers of skin. It can be fatal for anyone since it decreases blood flow and makes skin paler. In return, constant smoking also weakens the skin of oxygen and nutrients necessary for skin health.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Eat a healthy diet each day:

    A healthy diet can help you look and feel your best. Eat plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. The association between diet and acne isn't clear. But some research suggests that a diet rich in fish oil or fish oil supplements and low in unhealthy fats and processed or refined carbohydrates might promote younger-looking skin. Drinking plenty of water helps keep your skin hydrated.

    ALSO READ: Vegan recipes that are must try this Veganuary month

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    football riyadh season cup Amitabh Bachchan meets goats Ronaldo and Messi fans elated to see Big B at Riyadh XI vs PSG friendly watch snt

    Amitabh Bachchan meets 'G.O.A.T.s' Ronaldo and Messi; fans elated to see Big B at Riyadh XI vs PSG friendly

    'Sambhal ke giro': Nora Fatehi trolled by Instagram users for humourous slip of tongue vma

    'Sambhal ke giro': Nora Fatehi trolled by Instagram users for humourous slip of tongue

    'I have accepted Islam... ' Rakhi Sawant converts after marriage with Adil Khan Durrani vma

    'I have accepted Islam... ' Rakhi Sawant converts after marriage with Adil Khan Durrani

    'Are bas karo didi': Alia Bhatt bashed by netizens for forgetting Kesariya lyrics vma

    'Are bas karo didi': Alia Bhatt bashed by netizens for forgetting Kesariya lyrics

    Kartik Aaryan leases Shahid Kapoor sea facing apartment Juhu apartment for THIS much monthly rent RBA

    Kartik Aaryan leases Shahid Kapoor’s sea-facing apartment Juhu apartment, for THIS much monthly rent

    Recent Stories

    football Mbappe wins hearts as PSG star inspects 'idol' Ronaldo bruise during thrilling friendly against Riyadh XI snt

    Mbappe wins hearts as PSG star inspects 'idol' Ronaldo's bruise during thrilling friendly against Riyadh XI

    Numerology Prediction for January 20, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for January 20, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for January 20, 2023: Good day for Aquarius, Taurus; be careful Gemini AJR

    Daily Horoscope for January 20, 2023: Good day for Aquarius, Taurus; be careful Gemini

    football PSG beat Riyadh XI 5-4: Fans witness Messi magic, Ronaldo's Siuu, red card, Mbappe penalty & more in thriller snt

    PSG beat Riyadh XI 5-4: Fans witness Messi magic, Ronaldo's Siuu, red card, Mbappe penalty & more in thriller

    football riyadh season cup Amitabh Bachchan meets goats Ronaldo and Messi fans elated to see Big B at Riyadh XI vs PSG friendly watch snt

    Amitabh Bachchan meets 'G.O.A.T.s' Ronaldo and Messi; fans elated to see Big B at Riyadh XI vs PSG friendly

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon