Triptii Dimri SEXY photos: Animal star looks HOT in off-shoulder bodycon bling gown

    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 4:57 PM IST

    Bollywood Triptii Dimri will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan. The actress dropped some gorgeous pictures on her Instagram handle.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Triptii Dimri grabbed everyone's hearts with her performance in Animal, which costarred Ranbir Kapoor. She is regarded as one of the most bankable actors in the industry.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Aside from being an excellent singer, she is also a fashion icon. The actress frequently shares stunning photos of herself on social media, leaving everyone amazed.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Triptii also turned to Instagram on Sunday and published a series of photos that have now gone viral.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Triptii Dimri was recently photographed wearing an off-the-shoulder body-hugging glitter dress. She kept her tresses open and looked as stunning as ever.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kohl-rimmed eyes and a lovely lip colour completed her outfit. As she posed for the cameras, the actress flashed a million-dollar smile and struck the perfect blend of elegance and charm.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Needless to say, the photos have left everyone stunned. Several users responded to Triptii's tweet, complimenting the actress.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    While a fan wrote, “Bhabhi 2 ka to alag hi andaaz hai,” another user called her “National crush”. “This is wow lady,” a third comment read.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Triptii Dimri's fame skyrocketed recently after appearing in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The film was released in December 2023 and stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Everyone adored Triptii and Ranbir's chemistry in the film. Following the success of Animal, Tripti is now expected to be considered for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next film, Spirit. If this is true, the actress will share the screen alongside Prabhas. However, there is no formal confirmation of this as of yet.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Meanwhile, Triptii will appear in Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiya 3. Aside from that, Triptii Dimri will soon co-star alongside Vicky Kaushal in a romantic comedy directed by Anand Tiwari of Bandish Bandits fame.

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In 2022, the two stars were in Croatia, filming a love song for the film. There is currently no additional information available about the film.

