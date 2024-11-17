Nayanthara-Dhanush Controversy: Actress faces cyber attack amid documentary controversy

Dhanush continues to maintain silence as cyberattacks against actress Nayanthara intensify following her open letter. While Dhanush's lawyer stated yesterday that he would respond to Nayanthara's open letter regarding the copyright dispute related to the Netflix documentary, there has been no public response from the actor's team. However, some close to Dhanush, speaking on Tamil channels, and several anonymous individuals on social media are attempting to personally attack Nayanthara. The criticism revolves around the film 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' allegedly causing losses to producer Dhanush and Nayanthara's tendency to abstain from film promotion events, suggesting that she is raising the issue due to financial reasons.

While Nayanthara's open letter criticized Dhanush's alleged autocratic tendencies, a false campaign is circulating online claiming that the actresses supporting Nayanthara are Malayalis. The fact that several actresses who have worked with Dhanush liked Nayanthara's post has irked the actor's supporters. This has led to a false campaign targeting Malayali actresses while concealing the fact that non-Malayali celebrities like Shruti Haasan, Dia Mirza, Shilpa Rao, and Ekta Kapoor also supported Nayanthara. Regardless, the controversy surrounding the documentary, releasing tomorrow on Nayanthara's birthday, is seen as a win for Netflix.

The ongoing dispute between actress Nayanthara and actor Dhanush has taken a fresh twist, with Nayanthara's husband, director Vignesh Shivan, addressing the matter on Instagram. Sharing a video of Dhanush from an earlier event, Vignesh paired it with a caption expressing his wish for people to find joy in others' happiness. Interestingly, the post has now been deleted.

