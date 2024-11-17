Miss Universe 2024: Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig crowned; see winning moment [WATCH]

Victoria Kjaer from Denmark was crowned Miss Universe 2024, succeeding Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua. A dancer, beauty entrepreneur, and mental health advocate, she aims to amplify unheard voices. The pageant, held in Mexico City, saw record participation with 125 contestants and celebrated cultural diversity

Miss Universe 2024: Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig crowned; see winning moment [WATCH]
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 17, 2024, 10:36 AM IST

Victoria Kjaer from Denmark has been crowned the winner of the 73rd Miss Universe 2024. Sheynnis Palacios, the 24-year-old Miss Universe 2023 from Nicaragua, passed on the title to the 21-year-old Danish beauty. The top five finalists included Venezuela, Mexico, Nigeria, and Thailand. A European and World Championship dancer, beauty entrepreneur, mental health advocate, and aspiring lawyer, Kjaer aims to use her platform to amplify unheard voices and promote positivity. During the swimsuit round, she expressed her lifelong aspiration for this moment, showcasing her dedication and passion.

A Remarkable Journey to Victory

Victoria Kjaer triumphed over Miss Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, in the final round, emerging as the ultimate winner. The top 12 contestants featured representatives from Bolivia, Mexico, Venezuela, Argentina, Puerto Rico, Russia, Chile, Thailand, Canada, Denmark, Nigeria, and Peru. This year’s pageant saw unprecedented participation, with 125 contestants, setting a new record compared to the 94 entrants in 2018.

Celebrating Global Beauty and Culture

Held in Mexico City, the grand finale of the 73rd Miss Universe was a spectacular event. The finalists debuted dazzling evening gowns that highlighted the unique culture and heritage of their respective countries. The competition’s final round included a series of impromptu questions to assess contestants' analytical skills and composure under pressure.

 

A Star-Studded Panel and Hosts

Mario Lopez and Olivia Culpo hosted the event, with live commentary provided by Catriona Gray and Zuri Hall. The esteemed jury featured prominent figures from fashion, entertainment, and philanthropy, including Emilio Estefan, Michael Cinco, Eva Cavalli, Jessica Carrillo, Gianluca Vacchi, Nova Stevens, Farina, Gary Nader, Gabriela Gonzalez, and Camila Guiribitey.

Highlights from the Preliminaries

The event began with preliminary rounds and the national costume parade on November 14. Among the top 12 contestants, representatives from Peru, Venezuela, and Mexico emerged as strong contenders early on, garnering significant attention.

An Event of Historic Scale

The 73rd Miss Universe pageant marked a milestone with 130 participants from around the globe. The diverse entries underscored the competition’s commitment to celebrating cultural diversity and empowering women worldwide.

With her victory, Victoria Kjaer joins the prestigious league of Miss Universe titleholders, aiming to make a lasting impact on society through her advocacy and leadership.

