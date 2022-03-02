  • Facebook
    Tiger Shroff Birthday Special: The rumoured love story of his with Disha Patani

    First Published Mar 2, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have taken secret vacations together every now and then. They have also been seen going out on dinner dates to parties, movie screenings and more. They are one of the most talked-about rumoured couples of Bollywood.

    Image: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani/Instagram

    Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been rumoured to be in a relationship for a few years now. They have often been spotted together, spending time in each other’s company, and yet have always dodged the ball when it is about their relationship status.

    Image: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani/Instagram

    Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have always maintained that they are nothing but ‘good friends’. However, the gossip mills are abuzz that they are a lot more than just being friends. Even their fans and followers believe that the couple has a lot going on between them.

    ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff’s non-stop backflips will leave you stunned; watch

    Image: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani/Instagram

    Whether it is taking a vacation to the Maldives or dinner dates in Mumbai or attending movie screenings together, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have often been seen spending time in each other’s company. It is this that has made their fans believe that they have something coming between them.

    ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff's net worth, cars, education, girlfriend and more

    Image: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani/Instagram

    Speaking of their dinner dates, if media reports are to be believed, in the initial days, Tiger Shroff would foot the bill every time they would head for dinner. However, he reportedly said that since Disha Patani did not like it, they started taking turns to pay the bill.

    ALSO READ: Watch Disha Patani showing off her sexy moves while performing in a bikini top

    Image: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani/Instagram

    Tiger Shroff’s father, Jackie Shroff had also once spoken about his son and Disha Patani’s relationship. He reportedly said that they are nothing but good friends. Disha reportedly shares a very good bond with Tiger’s family including his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna.

    ALSO READ: Disha Patani sizzles in a bikini in a throwback picture from the Maldives

    Image: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani/Instagram

    Disha Patani has also once gone out for lunch with Ayesha, reportedly. Disha had also once said that she has no other friend in the industry other than Tiger Shroff, and further said that she was close to the Shroffs who have been very warm to her, reportedly.

