Tiger Shroff Birthday Special: The rumoured love story of his with Disha Patani

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have taken secret vacations together every now and then. They have also been seen going out on dinner dates to parties, movie screenings and more. They are one of the most talked-about rumoured couples of Bollywood.

Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been rumoured to be in a relationship for a few years now. They have often been spotted together, spending time in each other’s company, and yet have always dodged the ball when it is about their relationship status.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have always maintained that they are nothing but 'good friends'. However, the gossip mills are abuzz that they are a lot more than just being friends. Even their fans and followers believe that the couple has a lot going on between them.

Whether it is taking a vacation to the Maldives or dinner dates in Mumbai or attending movie screenings together, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have often been seen spending time in each other's company. It is this that has made their fans believe that they have something coming between them.

Speaking of their dinner dates, if media reports are to be believed, in the initial days, Tiger Shroff would foot the bill every time they would head for dinner. However, he reportedly said that since Disha Patani did not like it, they started taking turns to pay the bill.

Tiger Shroff's father, Jackie Shroff had also once spoken about his son and Disha Patani's relationship. He reportedly said that they are nothing but good friends. Disha reportedly shares a very good bond with Tiger's family including his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna.

