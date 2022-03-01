  • Facebook
    Tiger Shroff's net worth, cars, education, girlfriend and more

    First Published Mar 1, 2022, 5:41 PM IST
    Ahead of Tiger Shroff's 32 birthday, which is on March 02 we will talk about the actor's education, house, car, salary, and more

    Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff will turn a year older on March 02 to celebrate his 32nd birthday this year. The actor is known for dance, fitness, singing, and action scenes. The heartthrob of Bollywood started his career with Heropanti, released in 2014, and after that, he did a few more hit films. 
     

    Tiger's real name is Jai Hemant Shroff. He did his schooling at American School of Bombay and held a fifth-degree black belt in Taekwondo. For three years, the actor was trained under Ziley Mawai, a national level gymnast from Haryana.

    Tiger Shroff also stays in the headline for his relationship with actress Disha Patani. From appreciating each others' social media posts to dropping flirty comments. They also go on vacations and romantic dinner dates. Disha and Tiger both were first seen together on the small screen in the music video 'Befikra', and the rest is history.
     

    Now, let's talk about Tiger Shroff's net worth, and it is reported that $11 Million (Rs. 81 Crore). The actor is also known as the hit machine of Bollywood cinema and is among one of the highest-paid actors globally.
     

    Tiger is among the very few actors who had given a consecutive number of hit films. Last year, he brought a house for his parents; the estimated value is around Rs. 22.5 Cr at Carter Road in Mumbai to an 8 BHK sea-facing apartment in Khar. 

    Tiger Shroff is also enthusiastic in sports and fitness; hence, he owns a sports team. The actor is associated with Super Fight League (SFL), the world's leading mixed martial arts (MMA) league and co-owns Bengaluru Tigers. The venture cost Tiger a sum of Rs 200 crores.
     

    Tiger has a good car collection, one of the best luxury cars in the world. He owns cars including Range Rover (Rs 2 Crore), Mercedes Benz, Audi, SS Jaguar 100 (4.5 Crore) and BMW M5 (Rs 1 crore).

