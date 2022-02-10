Disha Patani sizzles in a bikini in a throwback picture from the Maldives

Disha Patani often shares her vacay pictures on her social media. The latest picture that she has put up is a throwback image from her Maldives vacation.

There is a huge fan following of Disha Patani on social media these days. The actor keeps on dropping some bomb pictures of hers on Instagram that make her. Ever since Disha went on a vacation to the Maldives, she has been sharing her pictures from the vacay that often gets the temperature soaring.

On Thursday, Disha Patani put up a new post on her Instagram account, and we can’t really get over it. Donning a beige bikini, Disha is seen chilling inside a wooden cabana. And when it came to the post’s caption, she displayed her witty side. In the picture, Disha is seen holding her hair up and having an annoying-like expression on her face. She found it best to caption the image as “so tired of politics”, probably hinting at the ongoing elections in five states of the country. The picture has received over nine lakh likes within the three hours of Disha posting it.

Those who follow Disha Patani on social media would know that her Instagram handle is mostly filled with pictures and videos of three things – adorable posts of her fur babies, picturesque bikini photos from beautiful vacations and posts on fitness. In this particular picture of Disha that she has shared, she flaunts her fit and flexible body in a strapless bikini, flaunting her hourglass figure.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and more, meet these 11 pet parents from the filmy world

You can check out her photo here:

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan starrer ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. She was paired opposite Salman in this film. Radhe also features actor Jackie Shroff, who is the father of Disha’s boyfriend, actor Tiger Shroff.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani to Pooja Hegde, don’t miss out on bikini pictures of these 6 actresses

Disha Patani will next be seen in Ek Villain Returns along with actors Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham. The film is a sequel to Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer 2014 film ‘Ek Villain’. Other than this, she will also be seen in ‘Yodha’, a film co-featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.