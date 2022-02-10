  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani sizzles in a bikini in a throwback picture from the Maldives

    Disha Patani often shares her vacay pictures on her social media. The latest picture that she has put up is a throwback image from her Maldives vacation.

    Disha Patani sizzles in a bikini in a throwback picture from the Maldives drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 10, 2022, 4:38 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    There is a huge fan following of Disha Patani on social media these days. The actor keeps on dropping some bomb pictures of hers on Instagram that make her. Ever since Disha went on a vacation to the Maldives, she has been sharing her pictures from the vacay that often gets the temperature soaring.

    On Thursday, Disha Patani put up a new post on her Instagram account, and we can’t really get over it. Donning a beige bikini, Disha is seen chilling inside a wooden cabana. And when it came to the post’s caption, she displayed her witty side. In the picture, Disha is seen holding her hair up and having an annoying-like expression on her face. She found it best to caption the image as “so tired of politics”, probably hinting at the ongoing elections in five states of the country. The picture has received over nine lakh likes within the three hours of Disha posting it.

    Those who follow Disha Patani on social media would know that her Instagram handle is mostly filled with pictures and videos of three things – adorable posts of her fur babies, picturesque bikini photos from beautiful vacations and posts on fitness. In this particular picture of Disha that she has shared, she flaunts her fit and flexible body in a strapless bikini, flaunting her hourglass figure.

    ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and more, meet these 11 pet parents from the filmy world

    You can check out her photo here:

    On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan starrer ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. She was paired opposite Salman in this film. Radhe also features actor Jackie Shroff, who is the father of Disha’s boyfriend, actor Tiger Shroff.

    ALSO READ: Kiara Advani to Pooja Hegde, don’t miss out on bikini pictures of these 6 actresses

    Disha Patani will next be seen in Ek Villain Returns along with actors Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham. The film is a sequel to Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer 2014 film ‘Ek Villain’. Other than this, she will also be seen in ‘Yodha’, a film co-featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2022, 4:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mahesh Babu wife Namrata Shirodkar shares her marriage recipe on their 17 anniversary watch drb

    Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar shares her ‘marriage recipe’ on their 17th anniversary, watch

    Gol Maal star Amol Palekar hospitalised in Pune RCB

    'Gol Maal' star Amol Palekar hospitalised in Pune

    Throwback Thursday: Kriti Sanon once punched Tiger Shroff in the face; watch drb

    Throwback Thursday: Kriti Sanon once punched Tiger Shroff in the face; watch

    Hollywood Snoop Dogg acquires Death Row Records, label that launched his career drb

    Snoop Dogg acquires Death Row Records, label that launched his career

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Is Bobby Lashley looking to renew his rivalry with John Cena?-ayh

    WWE: Is Bobby Lashley looking to renew his rivalry with John Cena?

    Recent Stories

    Manikchand Groups founder Daughter, Janhavi R Dhariwal ties knot with Film Producer Punit Balan-vpn

    Manikchand Groups founder Daughter, Janhavi R Dhariwal ties knot with Film Producer Punit Balan

    Congress yet to pay up rent for Sonia Gandhi's residence and its HQ RTI reveals gcw

    Congress yet to pay up rent for Sonia Gandhi's residence and its HQ, RTI reveals

    Karnataka HC bans media from reporting observations during trial in hijab case-dnm

    Karnataka HC bans media from reporting observations during trial in hijab case

    football premier league Don't like Philippe Coutinho Stop watching football says Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard

    Don't like Coutinho? Stop watching football, says Aston Villa boss Gerrard

    UP Election 2022: 'Family person will not run away with jhola': Akhilesh reacts to PM Modi's remark-dnm

    UP Election 2022: 'Family person will not run away with jhola': Akhilesh reacts to PM Modi's remark

    Recent Videos

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Retd Major sponsors new houses

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Veteran sponsors new houses

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: Chennaiyin FC needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic on FC Goa loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Citizens in Mathura fume after finding names missing in voter's list-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Citizens in Mathura fume after finding names missing in voter’s list

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Newlywed groom casts vote after wedding dnm

    UP Election 2022: Newlywed groom casts vote after wedding

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: FC Goa worked very hard to get this win vs Chennaiyin - Derrick Pereira-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Goa worked very hard to get this win vs Chennaiyin - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon