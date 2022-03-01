Tiger Shroff’s non-stop backflips will leave you stunned; watch

Image: Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger Shroff will be celebrating his birthday on Wednesday, March 2. On the eve of his birthday, the actor has shared a video for his fans and followers on social media, where he effortlessly flaunts if flexible body. The video will surely leave you surprised, and at the same time make you feel dizzy in the head by just looking at it.

On Tuesday, Tiger Shroff shared a video on his Instagram handle. The actor, who is known for his strong yet flexible body and his amazing dancing skills, has impressed his colleagues from showbiz, fans and followers with his latest video. Tiger did some back-to-back backflips that have got us feeling giddy already. To be precise, Tiger did some six backflips in total that were shot from different angles.

Tiger Shroff effortlessly did those backflips within a jiffy while one person, who is walking right next to him, is seen probably counting the number of flips. If you thought that those flips were easy, since Tiger Shroff definitely made it look like that, then think twice because those continuous flips have been done in the middle of a desert. Doing one flip at the plain surface can be a task for many but when you are talking about Tiger Shroff, you expect nothing less than what it has proved with this video.

Not just his fans and followers, but also his colleagues from the industry have been left amazed by Tiger Shroff’s great display of his flexible body. While Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote “good lord” along with some shocked-face emoticons, actor Rohit Roy called it “unreal”. The others who commented on his post included Sophie Chaudhary, Aditya Seal, Sanjay Kapoor and his sister Ayesha Shroff.

Towards the end of the video, Tiger Shroff is seen sprinting on the sands while wearing grey lowers and showing off his well-sculpted abs. The video has garnered nearly five lakh (and counting) likes ever since it has been posted.

