Watch Disha Patani showing off her sexy moves while performing in a bikini top

Disha Patani gave an electrifying performance in Dubai and fans cannot get enough of how sizzling hot she looked in her outfit.

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

Bollywood’s one of the most gorgeous actresses, Disha Patani has always succeeded in mesmerizing her fans with her charm and jaw-dropping looks. A great former, Disha enjoys a huge fan following on social media. A few videos of the actor have been doing rounds on social media wherein Disha Patani groves to some peppy Bollywood tracks while giving a live performance.

Recently, Disha Patani gave an electrifying performance in Dubai. Glimpses of her performance have been shared by numerous fan pages wherein she shows off some sizzling moves on the song ‘Slow Motion’. Disha Patani has got some killer dance moves that set the stage on fire, every time she is performing, leaving the audiences amazed and stunned with her performances.

Disha Patani’s performance multiplies every time she shares screen space or stage space with Dabangg Salman Khan. The two actors have done a couple of films together and their sizzling chemistry has been loved by the audience. Recently a fan page of Disha Patani shared a video of her performance from the Dubai Expo where the actor was twirling on Salman’s song ‘Slow Motion’. The actor’s performance was up by a notch with her dazzling and hot looks as she wore a black bikini top.

Watch her video here:

The Bollywood beauty has also been sharing a lot of her workout pictures on her social media. In fact, not just those but she also often posts pictures of herself wearing a bikini. Disha is a fitness enthusiast and never misses out on the chance of flaunting her sculpted body.

On the professional front, Disha Patani was Disha was last in ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ starring actors Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. She is presently gearing up for her upcoming film 'Ek Villian 2', also featuring actors John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. She will also be seen opposite actor Sidharth Malhotra in Dharma Production’s upcoming film 'Yodha'.