Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Three B-town stars who've faced moral policing on clothes

    First Published Dec 17, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    While the Pathaan controversy erupted from Deepika wearing a saffron color bikini set and global icon SRK wearing a sea green color shirt in the song Besharam Rang. This, is not the first time that actresses have faced moral police for their clothing. Before the year 2022 ends, we look at the three Bollywood stars who have faced moral policing on clothes.

    Image: Malaika Arora, Priyanka Chopra / Instagram

    Nowadays, we are witnessing how the B-town diva and queen Deepika Padukone is getting trolled and mocked by social media users and trolls for her saffron-color bikini suit set in the viral song, Besharam Rang from Pathaan. But before Deepika, there've been many times when actresses have faced moral policing on their clothes.

    Before the year 2022 ends, we look at the three big female stars in Bollywood who have faced moral policing on their clothes.

    ALSO READ: Top three budget-friendly destinations to visit this New Years

    Image: Priyanka Chopra / Instagram

    1. Priyanka Chopra:

    Global icon and Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra got ruthlessly trolled for exposing her knees during her meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Feeling angered by this, her mother Madhu Chopra, slammed people saying Modi had no issues with Priyanka's clothes.

    Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram

    2. Malaika Arora:

    Currently, the Bollywood icon is winning the hearts of audiences and fans, with her debut into the OTT world. Malaika is giving deeper access to fans with the hit chat reality show, Moving In With Malaika streaming on Disney + Hotstar. 

    Everyone knows how the B-town icon Malaika Arora, was brutally trolled for showing off her cleavage in her crop top while taking a Covid-19 vaccine jab.

    Image: Sonam Kapoor / Instagram

    3. Sonam Kapoor: 

    Sonam Kapoor is known as the Bollywood industry's global fashion icon. She has always garnered applause and abundant love from her fans across the globe.

    Her sartorial choices, in terms of outfits have elevated and upped the fashion game on social media. Her outfit pictures become viral on Instagram in just a few minutes and hours. The actress is the newest mommy in B-town. While she has given hit films like Raanjhanaa and Neerjaa and been ruling on hearts of audiences and fans, many fans might know that a couple of years back, Sonam Kapoor faced backlash for wearing revealing clothes while posing with her father Anil Kapoor.

    ALSO READ: Three dating trends to watch out for in 2023 - READ ON

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Gauahar Khan slams MC Stan for using foul language against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary - READ ON vma

    Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan slams MC Stan for using foul language against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary - READ ON

    Avatar The Way Of Water Review: Fans captivated by visuals and crisp storytelling declare it as the best film vma

    Avatar The Way Of Water Review: Fans captivated by visuals and crisp storytelling declare it as the best film

    Russia legalizes pirated copies of Avatar 2 in their country as Disney pulls back - READ ON vma

    Russia legalizes pirated copies of Avatar 2 in their country as Disney pulls back - READ ON

    Shah Rukh spreads positivity amid Boycott Pathaan calls and protests at the KIFF 2022 vma

    Shah Rukh spreads positivity amid Boycott Pathaan calls and protests at the KIFF 2022

    Avatar 2 likely to shake box office on the first day, a look at its day one collection predictions - READ ON

    Avatar 2 likely to shake box office on the first day, a look at its day one collection predictions - READ ON

    Recent Stories

    Three actresses who married Muslim men and faced Love Jihad trolls - READ ON vma

    Three actresses who married Muslim men and faced Love Jihad trolls - READ ON

    2023 Zodiac Prediction virgo here is how the new year will be gcw

    2023 Zodiac Prediction: Difficult year for Virgo, health-related issues may arise

    2023 zodiac prediction leo here is how the new year will be gcw

    2023 Zodiac Prediction: Leo to have a great year in terms of money, work, family

    Daily Horoscope for December 17 2022 Cancer Scorpio Leo Capricorn Virgo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 17, 2022: Good day for Cancer, Scorpio; be careful Leo

    Numerology Prediction for December 17 2022 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 17, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    football From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight snt

    From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish

    Video Icon
    A border road in Arunachal Pradesh made of steel slag

    A border road in Arunachal Pradesh made of steel slag

    Video Icon
    Vijay Diwas 2022: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits National War Memorial, pays homage to bravehearts

    Vijay Diwas 2022: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits National War Memorial, pays homage to bravehearts

    Video Icon
    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj

    Video Icon