Three B-town stars who've faced moral policing on clothes

While the Pathaan controversy erupted from Deepika wearing a saffron color bikini set and global icon SRK wearing a sea green color shirt in the song Besharam Rang. This, is not the first time that actresses have faced moral police for their clothing. Before the year 2022 ends, we look at the three Bollywood stars who have faced moral policing on clothes.

Image: Malaika Arora, Priyanka Chopra / Instagram

Nowadays, we are witnessing how the B-town diva and queen Deepika Padukone is getting trolled and mocked by social media users and trolls for her saffron-color bikini suit set in the viral song, Besharam Rang from Pathaan. But before Deepika, there've been many times when actresses have faced moral policing on their clothes. Before the year 2022 ends, we look at the three big female stars in Bollywood who have faced moral policing on their clothes. ALSO READ: Top three budget-friendly destinations to visit this New Years

Image: Priyanka Chopra / Instagram

1. Priyanka Chopra: Global icon and Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra got ruthlessly trolled for exposing her knees during her meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Feeling angered by this, her mother Madhu Chopra, slammed people saying Modi had no issues with Priyanka's clothes.

Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram

2. Malaika Arora: Currently, the Bollywood icon is winning the hearts of audiences and fans, with her debut into the OTT world. Malaika is giving deeper access to fans with the hit chat reality show, Moving In With Malaika streaming on Disney + Hotstar. Everyone knows how the B-town icon Malaika Arora, was brutally trolled for showing off her cleavage in her crop top while taking a Covid-19 vaccine jab.

Image: Sonam Kapoor / Instagram