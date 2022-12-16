Three dating trends to watch out for in 2023 - READ ON

While 2022 focused more on hard-balling, with the rise of alcohol-free dry dating culture and a renewed obsession to make hobbies a part of our dates. We look at the three intriguing dating trends in 2023.

Image: Getty Images

Bumble is the first women-centric app focused on dating opportunities for females. According to its global research, 2023 will be more about challenging the status quo and finding more balance in the way, we want to date men. According to the popular dating app, we should be optimistic about dating in 2023. 70% of people have shared that they feel happy and exuberant about the prospect of finding romance and love, which lies ahead. This, is a specific trend that is even more prevalent in India. 81% of Indian respondents feel more optimistic and positive about dating as we head into 2023 in the next few days now. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan slams MC Stan for using foul language against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary - READ ON Before the year 2022 ends, we look at the three dating trends to watch out for in the upcoming year, 2023.

Image: Getty Images

1. Dating Renaissance: It is true that many of us are having a renaissance where 1 in 3 (39%) people on the app ended their marriage or a serious relationship within the last two years. In fact, this is more prevalent in India. People are now jumping into their second chapter as well. While, almost 42% of Indians are using dating apps for the first time alongside learning to navigate new dating language and codes.

Image: Getty Images

2. Wanderlove: It feels like we’re after an eat, date, love moment. One in three that is almost 33% of people on the Bumble app, have explained that they are now more open to travel and create long-lasting and permanent relationships with people who aren't in their current city. Post-pandemic work-from-home flexibility means that one in eight, accounting to 14% of us, have explored the idea of being a digital nomad. Opening up how we think about who and where we date. In fact, 12% of Indians actually find it easier to date in another country.

Image: Getty Images