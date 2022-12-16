Top three budget-friendly destinations to visit this New Years

It is that time of the year when there are plenty of vacation plans with either friends or family to ring in the New Years in style. Travel to 4 budget-friendly destinations in India to ring in the New Year in swag and also enjoy yourselves thoroughly.



New Year is just around the corner in the next few days now. We know how everyone wants to kickstart the year on a good note. New Years, is all about attending energetic parties to explore the world with friends. It means that you may already have some plans in mind. If you want to ring in the New Year with a feisty welcome and have endless fun but are confused about where to go. Do not worry at all. We have it all covered for you. You can travel to some of India's best and budget-friendly beach destinations. These holidays are off the beaten path and packed with unique experiences.

1. Goa: Goa is the party capital of India. It surely ranks at the top of the holiday lists each year. It is well-known for its seafood cuisines alongside picturesque beaches, churches, the wild night parties. To welcome the New Year in the most exciting ways this time, visit Goa with your group of friends. If you want to visit Goa on a budget, then stay away from more mainstream places like Calangute and Candolim. Enjoy resorts and cruises, explore the beach shacks, water sports at Baga Beach, and visit Chapora Fort.

2. Andaman & Nicobar Islands: If you are dreaming about crystal clear waters, pristine white sandy beaches, and alluring sunsets. Then plan a visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for memorable romantic holidays. The chain of islands is famous for its beautiful marine ecosystem, stunning beaches, and tropical green forests. You can indulge and enjoy underwater scuba diving, exploring limestone caves, and watersports.

