Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Top three budget-friendly destinations to visit this New Years

    First Published Dec 16, 2022, 3:33 PM IST

    It is that time of the year when there are plenty of vacation plans with either friends or family to ring in the New Years in style. Travel to 4 budget-friendly destinations in India to ring in the New Year in swag and also enjoy yourselves thoroughly.
     

    Image: Getty Images

    New Year is just around the corner in the next few days now. We know how everyone wants to kickstart the year on a good note. New Years, is all about attending energetic parties to explore the world with friends. It means that you may already have some plans in mind. 

    If you want to ring in the New Year with a feisty welcome and have endless fun but are confused about where to go. Do not worry at all. We have it all covered for you. You can travel to some of India’s best and budget-friendly beach destinations. These holidays are off the beaten path and packed with unique experiences.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan slams MC Stan for using foul language against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary - READ ON

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Goa:  

    Goa is the party capital of India. It surely ranks at the top of the holiday lists each year. It is well-known for its seafood cuisines alongside picturesque beaches, churches, the wild night parties. To welcome the New Year in the most exciting ways this time, visit Goa with your group of friends. If you want to visit Goa on a budget, then stay away from more mainstream places like Calangute and Candolim.

    Enjoy resorts and cruises, explore the beach shacks, water sports at Baga Beach, and visit Chapora Fort.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Andaman & Nicobar Islands:

    If you are dreaming about crystal clear waters, pristine white sandy beaches, and alluring sunsets. Then plan a visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for memorable romantic holidays. The chain of islands is famous for its beautiful marine ecosystem, stunning beaches, and tropical green forests.

    You can indulge and enjoy underwater scuba diving, exploring limestone caves, and watersports.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Pondicherry:

    From biking on the beaches to partying in the bars and cafes, Pondicherry is a perfect mix of peaceful and happening. The city has French colonial-style buildings that will definitely give you the feel of traveling abroad. And don’t worry about the expenses. This quaintly populated erstwhile French colony is one of the most budget-friendly places to visit on New Year’s.

    You can visit Promenade Beach, French Colony, Heritage Walk, and Sri Aurobindo Ashram.

    ALSO READ: Avatar The Way Of Water Review: Fans captivated by visuals and crisp storytelling declare it as the best film

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Biryani most ordered dish in 2022 Samosa most favourite snack Gulab Jamun as popular dessert reveals Swiggy report gcw

    Biryani most ordered dish in 2022, Samosa tops snack' list & Gulab Jamun as popular dessert: Report

    Daily Horoscope for December 16 2022 Taurus Gemini Leo Virgo Capricorn Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 16, 2022: Beneficial day for Taurus, Gemini; health of Leo, Virgo may be affected

    Numerology Prediction for December 16 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 16, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    2023 Zodiac Prediction Cancer here is how the new year will be gcw

    2023 Zodiac Prediction: Cancer may have difficult year in terms of money; be careful on health front

    2023 zodiac prediction for gemini here is how the new year will be gcw

    2023 Zodiac Prediction: Gemini to have success in work, be careful on personal front

    Recent Stories

    CUET 2023: Registration to commence in February, results in third week of June: UGC chief Jagadesh Kumar - adt

    CUET 2023: Registration to commence in February, results in third week of June: UGC chief Jagadesh Kumar

    Muft ki revadi CM Arvind Kejriwal after Washington DC makes public transport free AJR

    'Muft ki revadi?': CM Arvind Kejriwal after Washington DC makes public transport free

    tennis Yearend 2022: Carlos Alcaraz to Novak Djokovic - Ranking the 5 standout mens tennis player of the year-ayh

    Yearend 2022: Carlos Alcaraz to Novak Djokovic - Ranking 5 standout men's tennis player of the year

    kerala lottery 2022 nirmal nr 307 lottery winning ticket number prizes and more gcw

    Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR 307 lottery winning number announced

    football Qatar World Cup 2022 closing ceremony: Date, time, performers, where to watch in India and more snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022 closing ceremony: Date, time, performers, where to watch in India and more

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj

    Video Icon
    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon