Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Three actresses who married Muslim men and faced Love Jihad trolls - READ ON

    First Published Dec 17, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Before the year 2022 ends in the next few days, we take a look at the three prominent stars that got married with Muslim men and also faced the Love Jihad trolls.

    Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Devoleena Bhattacharjee / Instagram

    The culture of inter-faith marriages and relationships in the industry is not old. Nowadays, there's not much difference between film and the Indian TV industry. 

    Whenever any actress marries their long-time partner, who is Muslim, they instantly become the target of online trolls and users on social media. These users bash the stars ruthlessly. They place allegations on the stars for only amplifying the Love Jihad propaganda by marrying Muslim Men.

    ALSO READ: Top three budget-friendly destinations to visit this New Years

    Before the year 2022 ends in the next few days, a look at three prominent stars that have married Muslim Men and been a brutal target of Love Jihad trolls and social media users.

    Image: Devoleena Bhattacharjee / Instagram

    1. Devoleena Bhattacharjee:

    The TV icon is the latest target online post sharing her marriage pictures with her gym trainer Shahnawaz Sheikh. One section on social media has been brutally trolling and mocking Devoleena for marrying a Muslim man. Well this isn't the first time actresses have been picked on and made fun of for marrying out of caste.

    Image: Richa Chadha / Instagram

    2. Richa Chadha:

    Richa Chadha is another Bollywood actress who faced hatred as well. It was for the same reason during her wedding festivities with Bollywood actor Ali Fazal. People took digs at her and said, Burqa-hijab Mubarak Ho Richa Chadha. Another toll claimed, The story of another love jihad will come out.

    Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan / Instagram

    3. Kareena Kapoor Khan:

    Kareena Kapoor Khan's marriage to her husband and long-time beau, Saif Ali Khan also became the target of online trolls and was alleged with claims of love jihad initially. Kareena firmly took a stand against it and said she believes in love and doesn't believe in love jihad. Kareena faced a lot of slamming after getting married with Saif Ali Khan.

    ALSO READ: Three dating trends to watch out for in 2023 - READ ON

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Gauahar Khan slams MC Stan for using foul language against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary - READ ON vma

    Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan slams MC Stan for using foul language against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary - READ ON

    Avatar The Way Of Water Review: Fans captivated by visuals and crisp storytelling declare it as the best film vma

    Avatar The Way Of Water Review: Fans captivated by visuals and crisp storytelling declare it as the best film

    Russia legalizes pirated copies of Avatar 2 in their country as Disney pulls back - READ ON vma

    Russia legalizes pirated copies of Avatar 2 in their country as Disney pulls back - READ ON

    Shah Rukh spreads positivity amid Boycott Pathaan calls and protests at the KIFF 2022 vma

    Shah Rukh spreads positivity amid Boycott Pathaan calls and protests at the KIFF 2022

    Avatar 2 likely to shake box office on the first day, a look at its day one collection predictions - READ ON

    Avatar 2 likely to shake box office on the first day, a look at its day one collection predictions - READ ON

    Recent Stories

    2023 Zodiac Prediction virgo here is how the new year will be gcw

    2023 Zodiac Prediction: Difficult year for Virgo, health-related issues may arise

    2023 zodiac prediction leo here is how the new year will be gcw

    2023 Zodiac Prediction: Leo to have a great year in terms of money, work, family

    Daily Horoscope for December 17 2022 Cancer Scorpio Leo Capricorn Virgo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 17, 2022: Good day for Cancer, Scorpio; be careful Leo

    Numerology Prediction for December 17 2022 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 17, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    football ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC reclaim No. 1 spot after a dominant win over East Bengal FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC reclaim No. 1 spot after a dominant win over East Bengal FC

    Recent Videos

    football From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight snt

    From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish

    Video Icon
    A border road in Arunachal Pradesh made of steel slag

    A border road in Arunachal Pradesh made of steel slag

    Video Icon
    Vijay Diwas 2022: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits National War Memorial, pays homage to bravehearts

    Vijay Diwas 2022: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits National War Memorial, pays homage to bravehearts

    Video Icon
    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj

    Video Icon