Three actresses who married Muslim men and faced Love Jihad trolls - READ ON

Three actresses who married Muslim men and faced Love Jihad trolls
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Devoleena Bhattacharjee / Instagram
The culture of inter-faith marriages and relationships in the industry is not old. Nowadays, there's not much difference between film and the Indian TV industry.
Whenever any actress marries their long-time partner, who is Muslim, they instantly become the target of online trolls and users on social media. These users bash the stars ruthlessly. They place allegations on the stars for only amplifying the Love Jihad propaganda by marrying Muslim Men.
Before the year 2022 ends in the next few days, a look at three prominent stars that have married Muslim Men and been a brutal target of Love Jihad trolls and social media users.
Image: Devoleena Bhattacharjee / Instagram
1. Devoleena Bhattacharjee:
The TV icon is the latest target online post sharing her marriage pictures with her gym trainer Shahnawaz Sheikh. One section on social media has been brutally trolling and mocking Devoleena for marrying a Muslim man. Well this isn't the first time actresses have been picked on and made fun of for marrying out of caste.
Image: Richa Chadha / Instagram
2. Richa Chadha:
Richa Chadha is another Bollywood actress who faced hatred as well. It was for the same reason during her wedding festivities with Bollywood actor Ali Fazal. People took digs at her and said, Burqa-hijab Mubarak Ho Richa Chadha. Another toll claimed, The story of another love jihad will come out.
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan / Instagram
3. Kareena Kapoor Khan:
Kareena Kapoor Khan's marriage to her husband and long-time beau, Saif Ali Khan also became the target of online trolls and was alleged with claims of love jihad initially. Kareena firmly took a stand against it and said she believes in love and doesn't believe in love jihad. Kareena faced a lot of slamming after getting married with Saif Ali Khan.
