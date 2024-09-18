The real reason Prabhas and Samantha never worked together; See details

Prabhas has acted with many star heroines like Nayanthara, Trisha, Tamannaah, Anushka, Shriya, Kajal in his career. But not a single film has come in combination with Samantha. Why is it so?

Young Rebel Star Prabhas has recently tasted blockbuster success with the movie Kalki. Kalki has grossed over 1000 crores worldwide. After Bahubali, Kalki is the film that brought Prabhas such a big success. Prabhas is currently gearing up to act in a big budget film directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The launch ceremony of this film was held recently.

An Instagram celebrity named Emanvi has been selected as the heroine for this film. But fans are disappointed about one thing. Not a single film has come out in the combination of Prabhas and Samantha till date. Prabhas has acted with many star heroines like Nayanthara, Trisha, Tamannaah, Anushka, Shriya, Kajal in his career. But why not a single film has come in combination with Samantha is a million dollar question.

Samantha has also acted in super hit films with star actors like Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, NTR, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun. But only the opportunity to act with Prabhas did not come. In an interview, Prabhas gave an interesting answer to the question why he did not act with Samantha.

Efforts are being made to make a film with Samantha. But Prabhas said that the combination is not set due to the height problem. In fact, the answer given by Prabhas must be said to be shocking. No one dares to show height as a drawback. But Prabhas has the same problem.

Prabhas is over six feet tall. Mahesh Babu is also six feet tall. But Mahesh has acted with Samantha in films like Dookudu, Seetamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu etc. and became super hits. Netizens are saying that height is not a problem if the directors want. There are also rumors that Samantha was initially offered the film Saaho. But in the end, Shraddha Kapoor was chosen.

