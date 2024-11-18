How to travel with your dog on Indian Railways?

Traveling with pets just got easier! Indian Railways introduces online booking for dogs and cats in AC First Class. Learn how to book and required documents for a hassle-free journey.

Pet owners may now travel with their dogs and cats in AC First Class more easily thanks to Indian Railways' introduction of an online pet booking service. Pet owners used to have to wait in lengthy lines at postal offices before they could leave. According to a report by India Today, there are several choices for pet travel. On certain trains, dogs can be reserved in special dog boxes; availability is verified at the parcel office. After making a reservation, small pets that fit in a basket, such as pups and kittens, can travel in any class. Also Read | Indian Railways ticket cancellation: Know YOUR refund amount and rules

With usual booking fees, dogs and cats can travel in AC First Class with their owners provided they reserve a full four-berth cabin or two-berth coupe under a single PNR. According to the reports, passengers who wish to make reservations for these cabins should get in touch with the general manager's office or the divisional railway manager, since these requests are given priority. Also Read | How to change your train ticket boarding station online via IRCTC?

Here's a step-by-step guide to travel with your pets: 1. Use the official IRCTC website to purchase your train ticket, and make sure you have a printed copy with you.

2. It is imperative that you have confirmation of your pet's complete immunization history with you.

3. A certificate from a veterinarian confirming the breed, color, and gender of your dog is also required when making a reservation.

4. Regardless of whether you have a PRS ticket or an IRCTC online ticket, bring your pet to the baggage office at least three hours prior to the train's departure time to make reservations. Additionally, keep in mind that each PNR can only have one pet.



Pets are prohibited in all class compartments except first class, including AC2 tier, AC3 tier, AC Chair Car, Sleeper Class, and Second Class compartments. According to the reports, train employees may request that you take your pet out of the cabin if it disturbs other travelers.

