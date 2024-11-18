Kerala: Child sexual abuse cases under POCSO Act see sharp rise over last decade; Report

The 2023-24 annual report by the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights reveals that 4,663 cases were registered last year, compared to 1,002 in 2013.

Thiruvananthapuram: Child sexual abuse cases, including various forms of assault reported under the POCSO Act in Kerala, have surged nearly fourfold over the past decade. According to the 2023-24 annual report by the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, children—both boys and girls—remain vulnerable to sexual abuse by acquaintances, relatives, family members, teachers, romantic partners, neighbors, and strangers.

Palakkad byelection: Public campaigning to be wrapped up today amid defections, double voting controversies

The report reveals that POCSO cases in Kerala have surged from 1,002 in 2013 to 4,663 in 2023, marking a steady annual increase. Experts attribute this rise to growing public awareness about the importance of reporting child sexual abuse to the police.

(Image credit: Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights)

The report highlights that in 2023, the highest number of POCSO cases were registered in Thiruvananthapuram (593), Ernakulam (516), and Malappuram (514), while Pathanamthitta reported the fewest (177). Of the 4,701 survivors, 85% were girls, 14% were boys, with the gender of the remaining cases unspecified.

(Image credit: Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights)

The number of survivors surpasses the registered cases, highlighting the prevalence of unreported incidents. Alarmingly, it reveals that even children under four years old are victims of sexual abuse, with 73 infants and 423 children aged five to nine abused in 2023 alone. It emphasizes the need for parents to remain vigilant and encourage children to voice their discomfort assertively.

Despite the rise in reported cases, the number of children receiving compensation from the Kerala Legal Services Authority remains disproportionately low. In 2023-24, only 346 survivors benefited from compensation. The report also highlights that the majority of victims were adolescents.

Latest Videos