Indian Railways: Free train ticket perks like food, bedding, medical aid and more

Train travel is not only convenient but also economical. Many are unaware of the free services that come with train tickets. If you're planning a train journey, take advantage of these complimentary perks.

Train Ticket Benefits

Free Food

Traveling on premium trains like Rajdhani, Duronto, and Shatabdi? If your train is delayed by over 2 hours, the railway provides free meals. You can also order food via e-Catering if your train is delayed.

Free Bedding

For long-distance travel, Indian Railways offers a blanket, pillow, two bedsheets, and a towel in AC1, AC2, and AC3 coaches. A nominal fee applies in Garib Rath Express. Bedding may also be available in Sleeper Class on some trains.

Medical Help

If you experience health issues during your journey, the railway provides free first aid. For serious conditions, railway officials will arrange further medical assistance at the next stop for a reasonable fee.

Waiting Hall

Waiting for your train? Utilize the waiting room facilities at the station. Passengers can wait in AC or non-AC waiting rooms by showing their train tickets.

Luggage Storage

Most major railway stations have luggage storage rooms (locker rooms/cloakrooms). You can store your belongings for up to a month for a fee.

