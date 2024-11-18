Indian chess star Bristy Mukherjee touches grandmaster Carlsen's feet; heartwarming gesture wins hearts| WATCH

Bristy Mukherjee, a young Indian chess prodigy who recently clinched the prestigious All-India Women’s Rapid Chess Tournament, offered a gesture of profound respect to Magnus Carlsen, the Norwegian maestro universally hailed as the greatest chess player in history.

Magnus Carlsen claimed the rapid and blitz titles at the Tata Steel Chess India tournament on Sunday. Amidst celebrations, Bristy Mukherjee, a young Indian chess prodigy who recently clinched the prestigious All-India Women’s Rapid Chess Tournament, offered a gesture of profound respect to Magnus Carlsen, the Norwegian maestro universally hailed as the greatest chess player in history. The video of her touching Carlsen’s feet on stage to seek his blessings during the closing ceremony has gone viral on social media.

When Bristy was called to accept her trophy, she first touched the feet of Viswanathan Anand before making her way to Carlsen.

The video shows Magnus Carlsen, visibly taken aback yet gracious, smiling at the unexpected act of admiration.

The heartwarming video has taken Internet by storm where users are appreciating Bristy's act of respect and Magnus Carlsen's sweet reaction.

A user commented, "Magnus Carlsen's Sweet Reaction to Beautiful Indian Culture of Touching the feet of elders to give them Respect."

Another user commented, "Magnus was genuinely humbled. Good to see his soft side."

A third user wrote, "If it was my son at place of her, I would have felt proud of him in touching the feet of one of the maharshi of his domain irrespective of guru's nationality."

