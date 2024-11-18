DA Hike: Year-end meeting to bring salary increase for govt employees

Government employees are set for a pay raise before the year ends. After a long wait, a meeting regarding salary and DA increase has concluded with a decision to increase both. Calculations for the new pay scales are being finalized.

Central government employees is celebrating DA hike amidst festive cheer. Employees under the 7th Pay Commission received a 3% Dearness Allowance increase.

Following this, employees under the 5th and 6th Pay Commissions also received a DA increase. Bigger news is on the horizon! It's anticipated that positive news regarding the 8th Pay Commission will arrive next year.

More good news for government employees? Nearly a decade has passed since the formation of the 7th Pay Commission in 2014. Demands for a new pay commission have surfaced repeatedly. A segment of government employees is now advocating for the need for an 8th Pay Commission.

Reports indicate that the National Council of the Joint Consultative Machinery recently met with the Union Finance Secretary. Numerous reports previously claimed that a final decision on the formation of the 8th Pay Commission could be made in November.

Some government employees speculate that positive news regarding the 8th Pay Commission's formation might be announced in the next year's budget. It is believed that the minimum wage for central government employees could see a substantial increase.

Some employee unions suggest that if the previous formula is applied, the base salary could increase from Rs 18,000 to Rs 34,560. Other allowances like DA, HRA, and travel allowance are also expected to increase.

