Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert: Hotel prices surge, rooms go for alarming Rs 50k to 1 lakh a night

The much-awaited Music Of The Spheres World Tour has sent Ahmedabad into a frenzy, with hotel room prices reaching unprecedented heights. Following Coldplay's announcement of their concert at Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25, 2025, the city's hotel sector has witnessed a staggering surge in prices.

Hotel room prices have hit record highs, with ITC Narmada Ahmedabad reportedly charging around a whopping Rs 90,000 per night on January 25, including taxes. Most high-end hotel rooms reportedly start at Rs 50,000 and fans took to social media to express their shock and frustration.

One user tweeted, "Hotel rooms in ITC Narmada Ahmedabad are selling for 90,000 per night on the 25th. If you manage to get Coldplay tickets, you also need to spend 6 months of an Indian middle-class person’s income to simply visit the city. Coldplay plays, city’s hotel party."

The ticket sale chaos has added to the frustration, with tickets selling out in minutes and resale prices reaching exorbitant levels. Long queues on BookMyShow have left many fans ticketless and exploring alternative accommodation options in nearby Vadodara.

Despite the challenges, the massive appeal of Coldplay in India is evident. Some fans are offering help, with one individual providing free guidance on finding affordable options in Ahmedabad.

“Also not ranting just as a helpful gesture you can reach out to me if you are facing any accommodation issues I can guide you through it in Ahmedabad during the #Coldplay concert as I see the prices are soaring high for hotels as well but I can guide you through it of course FREE," a netizen commented.

Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour marks their return to India after a nine-year gap. The band will perform in Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21 at DY Patil Sports Stadium, followed by the Ahmedabad concert. Tickets were sold exclusively on BookMyShow, produced by BookMyShow Live and Live Nation.

