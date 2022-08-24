Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weight, pimples on wife's face, loves non-vegetarian, refused to make tea and more-8 weird reasons for Divorce

    First Published Aug 24, 2022, 4:18 PM IST

    You never know what can be valid reasons for divorce in a marriage. People come up with insane reasons to get separated. Indians are a unique lot, and the causes of divorce sometimes are centred on rather silly things.

    Getty Photos

    Divorce grounds in India are sometimes a lengthy and time-consuming issue, and courts do not readily grant divorce unless there is specific evidence of physical or mental abuse. India has one of the world's lowest divorce rates.
     

    Getty Photos

    However, with more marriage breakdowns in recent years, it is unclear what constitutes mental abuse. There are many weird reasons given as grounds for divorce. Indians have claimed some bizarre reasons for divorce in the past, and we just can't get over them!
     

    Getty Photos

    Wife refused to make tea
    In 1985, a man sought and received a divorce after his wife of one and a half months refused to prepare tea for him and his friends, humiliating him. He further stated that when she did prepare tea for him on "few occasions," it was inedible and disgusting because she never used the proper quantity of sugar and milk. He was horrified by her inability to brew anything as simple as tea. This rationale and the fact that she had an abortion without his knowledge amounted to mental abuse and was sufficient for the court to recognise these as real grounds for divorce.

    Getty Photos

    He enjoys non-vegetarian cuisine
    The Rajput spouse of a Jain woman couldn't resist the chicken tandoori and mutton biryanis after deciding to avoid eating non-vegetarian meals after marriage. She discovered that he had been slipping out of the home to eat meat. She couldn't trust a liar anymore. Despite having a loving marriage, the 23-year-old woman ultimately called it quits.

    Getty Photos

    She wants more sex
    A man from Mumbai claims that this is one of the key reasons for his divorce, claiming that his wife had an insatiable need for sex. The husband also accused his wife of being too forceful and pressuring him to have unnatural sex when he was unwell. The lady was also accused of blackmailing him by threatening to have an affair with an ex-boyfriend if he did not have sex with her, making it impossible for him to cohabitate with her. 

    Getty Photos

    Husband hated wife's pimples
    A husband was granted a divorce after discovering that he had been traumatised by his wife's pimples on her face, to the point where he could not complete their marriage in 1998. He also claimed that his wife lied to him about her skin condition.

    Getty Photos

    Weight gain
    Weight gain is one of the leading causes of divorce, which may appear superficial or unjust. It may sound strange, but obesity is one of the main reasons for divorce. In some circumstances, a major weight increase causes the other spouse to become less physically attracted. For others, weight gain lowers self-esteem, which leads to troubles with intimacy and can even lead to divorce.

    Getty Photos

    Wife didn't cook like husband's mother
    This husband liked meat prepared by his mother but despised it when his wife cooked it in the cooker to the point that he was ready to divorce.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On Karva Chauth, the wife did not touch her husband's feet.
    This woman disliked the concept of caressing her husband's feet on Karva Chauth and decided they should part ways.

    Getty Photos

    Her husband's house was too tiny
    There have been occasions where women sought divorce because the house they lived in before marriage was larger than the house they were married into.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: How to take a good selfie with Lord Ganesha idol on your iPhone RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: How to take a good selfie with Lord Ganesha idol on your iPhone

    What is Myocardial Infarction? Did it lead to Raju Srivastava suffering a heart attack? RBA

    What is Myocardial Infarction? Did it lead to Raju Srivastava suffering a heart attack?

    astrology daily Horoscope for August 24 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 24, 2022: Fruitful day for Aries; health may be an issue for Cancerians

    Numerology Prediction for August 24 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 24, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Google Doodle celebrates weather woman of india all about Indian physicist Anna Mani on her birth anniversary gcw

    Google Doodle celebrates ‘Weather Woman of India’; All about Indian physicist Anna Mani on her 104th birthday

    Recent Stories

    football Barcelona unveil third kit for 2022-23: Fans rate the Cross of Sant Jordi-inspired jersey snt

    Barcelona unveil third kit for 2022-23: Fans rate the 'Cross of Sant Jordi' inspired jersey

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Shane Watson makes bold India-Pakistan match prediction-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Shane Watson makes bold India-Pakistan match prediction

    Apple iPad 10th generation likely to have Touch ID in power button report gcw

    Apple iPad 10th generation likely to have Touch ID in power button

    Influenced by 'self-serving interests', claims Jaiveer Shergill; resigns as Congress national spokesman - adt

    Influenced by 'self-serving interests', claims Jaiveer Shergill; resigns as Congress national spokesman

    Unique zoo which locks humans in cages instead of animals; crazy video goes viral - gps

    Unique zoo which locks humans in cages instead of animals; crazy video goes viral

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon