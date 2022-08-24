Weight, pimples on wife's face, loves non-vegetarian, refused to make tea and more-8 weird reasons for Divorce

You never know what can be valid reasons for divorce in a marriage. People come up with insane reasons to get separated. Indians are a unique lot, and the causes of divorce sometimes are centred on rather silly things.

Divorce grounds in India are sometimes a lengthy and time-consuming issue, and courts do not readily grant divorce unless there is specific evidence of physical or mental abuse. India has one of the world's lowest divorce rates.



However, with more marriage breakdowns in recent years, it is unclear what constitutes mental abuse. There are many weird reasons given as grounds for divorce. Indians have claimed some bizarre reasons for divorce in the past, and we just can't get over them!



Wife refused to make tea

In 1985, a man sought and received a divorce after his wife of one and a half months refused to prepare tea for him and his friends, humiliating him. He further stated that when she did prepare tea for him on "few occasions," it was inedible and disgusting because she never used the proper quantity of sugar and milk. He was horrified by her inability to brew anything as simple as tea. This rationale and the fact that she had an abortion without his knowledge amounted to mental abuse and was sufficient for the court to recognise these as real grounds for divorce.

He enjoys non-vegetarian cuisine

The Rajput spouse of a Jain woman couldn't resist the chicken tandoori and mutton biryanis after deciding to avoid eating non-vegetarian meals after marriage. She discovered that he had been slipping out of the home to eat meat. She couldn't trust a liar anymore. Despite having a loving marriage, the 23-year-old woman ultimately called it quits.

She wants more sex

A man from Mumbai claims that this is one of the key reasons for his divorce, claiming that his wife had an insatiable need for sex. The husband also accused his wife of being too forceful and pressuring him to have unnatural sex when he was unwell. The lady was also accused of blackmailing him by threatening to have an affair with an ex-boyfriend if he did not have sex with her, making it impossible for him to cohabitate with her.

Husband hated wife's pimples

A husband was granted a divorce after discovering that he had been traumatised by his wife's pimples on her face, to the point where he could not complete their marriage in 1998. He also claimed that his wife lied to him about her skin condition.

Weight gain

Weight gain is one of the leading causes of divorce, which may appear superficial or unjust. It may sound strange, but obesity is one of the main reasons for divorce. In some circumstances, a major weight increase causes the other spouse to become less physically attracted. For others, weight gain lowers self-esteem, which leads to troubles with intimacy and can even lead to divorce.

Wife didn't cook like husband's mother

This husband liked meat prepared by his mother but despised it when his wife cooked it in the cooker to the point that he was ready to divorce.

On Karva Chauth, the wife did not touch her husband's feet.

This woman disliked the concept of caressing her husband's feet on Karva Chauth and decided they should part ways.

