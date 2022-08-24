Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    James Cameron’s Avatar to re-release in India on THIS date

    James Cameron’s Oscar-winning movie ‘Avatar’ is all set to release in the Indian theatres once again. The 2009 film will hit the cinema halls, months before its sequel ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ releases in December. Here is everything you need to know about Avatar’s theatrical re-release in India.

    Hollywood James Cameron Avatar to re release in India on THIS date drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 24, 2022, 3:40 PM IST

    We all fell in love with James Cameron a little more when he gifted us a cinematic experience like never before when he released his first ‘Avatar’. The Academy Award-winning 2009 epic adventure film was released 13 years ago, And now, after al these years, it is once again making its way to the cinema hall, with its theatrical release on September 23 this year. So, for those who have not watched the film yet and those who would love to watch it again in the theatres, now is the time when you grab your tickets and popcorn before you take this adventurous journey!

    The makers of ‘Avatar’ have decided to re-release the film in the Indian theatres, ahead of the film’s sequel ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ getting a worldwide release. The sequel is slated for a theatrical release on December 16, worldwide.

    As per the information, ‘Avatar’ will be re-released in the theatres for a period of two weeks only. Moviegoers can watch the film in all formats including IMAX, 4K/HDR, 3D and 2D.

    ALSO READ: Vikram Vedha teaser review: Hits and misses of Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer

    The idea behind releasing the film once again in the theatres is so that the viewers can be taken back into the majestic world before the sequel has its global release. It will brush up the memory of the viewers regarding the film’s storyline and its characters, and at the same time, create a buzz around the sequel which is being released 13 years after the original film.

    ALSO READ: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Ahead of series premiere, final trailer released (Watch)

    As for the sequel, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ will have a multi-language release in India. It will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Backed by 20th Century Studios, the makers had unveiled its teaser in May this year. ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ features actors Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver among many others.

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2022, 3:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power Ahead of series premiere final trailer released watch drb

    The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Ahead of series premiere, final trailer released (Watch)

    Vikram Vedha teaser out: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's film to release on September 30th RBA

    Vikram Vedha teaser out: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's film to release on September 30th

    Case filed against Laal Singh Chaddha, Shabaash Mithu for ridiculing differently abled people drb

    Case filed against ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Shabaash Mithu’ for ‘ridiculing’ differently-abled people

    Women Equality Day 2022 Thappad to Pink to On the Basis of Sex movies talk about women equality RBA

    Women Equality Day 2022: Thappad to Pink to On the Basis of Sex-9 movies talk about women’s equality

    Is BTS' V dating BLACKPINK member Jennie? ARMY and BLINKs are convinced after this LEAKED photos RBA

    Is BTS' V dating BLACKPINK member Jennie? ARMY and BLINKs are convinced after this LEAKED photos

    Recent Stories

    NBA national basketball associaition: Kevin Durant to stay with Brooklyn Nets; here is how social media reacted-ayh

    NBA: Kevin Durant to stay with Brooklyn Nets; here's how social media reacted

    football epl Manchester United are living again Peter Drury's commentary vs Liverpool wins hearts; video goes viral snt

    'Manchester United are living again': Peter Drury's commentary wins hearts; video goes viral

    Vikram Vedha teaser review Hits and misses of Hrithik Roshan Saif Ali Khan starrer drb

    Vikram Vedha teaser review: Hits and misses of Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer

    JoSAA Counselling 2022 schedule released; know important dates, required documents - adt

    JoSAA Counselling 2022 schedule released; know important dates, required documents

    Here s why Nothing Phone 1 wont get Android 13 in 2022 gcw

    Here's why Nothing Phone (1) won’t get Android 13 in 2022

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon