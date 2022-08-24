James Cameron’s Avatar to re-release in India on THIS date

James Cameron’s Oscar-winning movie ‘Avatar’ is all set to release in the Indian theatres once again. The 2009 film will hit the cinema halls, months before its sequel ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ releases in December. Here is everything you need to know about Avatar’s theatrical re-release in India.

We all fell in love with James Cameron a little more when he gifted us a cinematic experience like never before when he released his first ‘Avatar’. The Academy Award-winning 2009 epic adventure film was released 13 years ago, And now, after al these years, it is once again making its way to the cinema hall, with its theatrical release on September 23 this year. So, for those who have not watched the film yet and those who would love to watch it again in the theatres, now is the time when you grab your tickets and popcorn before you take this adventurous journey!

The makers of ‘Avatar’ have decided to re-release the film in the Indian theatres, ahead of the film’s sequel ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ getting a worldwide release. The sequel is slated for a theatrical release on December 16, worldwide.

As per the information, ‘Avatar’ will be re-released in the theatres for a period of two weeks only. Moviegoers can watch the film in all formats including IMAX, 4K/HDR, 3D and 2D.

The idea behind releasing the film once again in the theatres is so that the viewers can be taken back into the majestic world before the sequel has its global release. It will brush up the memory of the viewers regarding the film’s storyline and its characters, and at the same time, create a buzz around the sequel which is being released 13 years after the original film.

As for the sequel, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ will have a multi-language release in India. It will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Backed by 20th Century Studios, the makers had unveiled its teaser in May this year. ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ features actors Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver among many others.