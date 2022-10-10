Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sunday Box Office: ‘Goodbye’ to ‘Godfather’, ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’, ‘Vikram Vedha’, here’s how films performed

    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 9:17 AM IST

    Cinegoers have been spoilt for choice with so many films running at the box office presently From Rashmika Mandanna's Hindi debut movie 'Goodbye', to megastar Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather' and more, here is how all the films performed at the ticket window on Sunday.

    Image: Official film posters

    Rashmika Mandanna’s debut movie in the Hindi film industry, ‘Goodbye’, has hit the theatres. The film, in which she starred alongside actors Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta, was released in the theatres on Friday, October 7. Contrary to expectations, ‘Goodbye’ has not been performing well in terms of generating revenues at the box office. Similarly while Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ has been performing well, the film saw a dip in collections for his Hindi version. At the same time, Chiranjeevi-starrer ‘Godfather’, despite a decent show, could not make most of the Sunday. Take a look at how the films performed at the box office on Sunday:

    Image: Still from the movie

    Goodbye: Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘Goodbye’ which hit the cinema halls on Friday, has not been able to show any magic at the box office. The film had a slow start on the first day which continued over the weekend too. According to the initial figures, the film collected Rs 1.50 crores on Sunday; the total business has reached Rs 4.29 crores.

    Image: Official film poster

    Godfather: Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan-starrer film ‘Godfather’ was released in theatres on the occasion of Dusshera. Contrary to expectations, collections for this film too have been a little slow. ‘Godfather’ collected Rs 9 crore on Sunday, taking its total collections to Rs 59.15 crores.

    Image: Official film poster

    Ponniyin Selvan: I: One of the blockbuster films of 2022, Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ have had an exceptional run at the box office since the time it was released in the theatres, across multiple languages. According to the initial figures revealed, the film earned around Rs 16 crores on its second Sunday across the country, taking full advantage of the holiday. Now, the total earnings of the film have reportedly reached Rs 216. 40 crores.

    Image: Official film poster

    Vikram Vedha: Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan-starrer film ‘Vikram Vedha’ has failed at the ticket window.  Going by the film’s collections, ‘Vikram Vedha’ seems to be finding it hard to recover the cost on which the film was made. According to the initial figures revealed on Sunday, ‘Vikram Vedha’ has done a business of Rs 4 crore. The total collection of this film has gone up to Rs 69.04 crores.

