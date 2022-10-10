Godfather Box Office: Collections for Chiranjeevi-starrer record drop on Sunday

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film ‘Godfather’, which had a cameo role of actor Salman Khan, was expected to see a jump in collections over the weekend. However, the Sunday box office report suggests that the film rather saw a decline in its earning.

Chiranjeevi's film 'Godfather' has failed to perform well at the box office. Going by the collections of the film so far, it appears that the megastar’s latest release is not performing as per expectations. Godfather's earnings growth has been very slow since day one. Although it was expected that the film collection would get a good jump over the weekend, the earnings have reflected otherwise. Here is a low down of how the film performed over the weekend, particularly, Sunday.

The figures for the fifth-day collection of the film are now out. Even after being a holiday, the film could not get the audience as expected. According to the initial figures, there has been a decline in the earnings of the film on Sunday. This Chiranjeevi film has done business for only Rs 9 crores on the fifth day. With this, the total earnings of the film have gone up to Rs 59.15 crores.

Apart from starring megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role, the film also has a cameo performance by Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan. “Godfather’ also marks the South debut of Salman.

Furthermore, Godfather also features actors Nayanthara and Satyadev in essential roles. The film, directed by Mohan Raja, is a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer, in which superstar Mohanlal was seen. The original film proved to be a super hit at the box office.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in the movie 'Acharya' in which he starred alongside his actor-son Ram Charan. The film also proved to be unsuccessful in showing its magic at the box office. Talking about the upcoming project of the superstar, he will be seen in 'Shankar Dada' in the year 2023. This film too will see Nayanthara playing an important role.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi recently posted a recorded video for actor Salman Khan, thanking him for the success of ‘Godfather’. His video came to a couple of days after Salman had shared a video congratulating the actor.