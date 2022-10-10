Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Godfather Box Office: Collections for Chiranjeevi-starrer record drop on Sunday

    Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film ‘Godfather’, which had a cameo role of actor Salman Khan, was expected to see a jump in collections over the weekend. However, the Sunday box office report suggests that the film rather saw a decline in its earning.

    Godfather box office Collections for Chiranjeevi starrer record drop on Sunday drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

    Chiranjeevi's film 'Godfather' has failed to perform well at the box office. Going by the collections of the film so far, it appears that the megastar’s latest release is not performing as per expectations. Godfather's earnings growth has been very slow since day one. Although it was expected that the film collection would get a good jump over the weekend, the earnings have reflected otherwise. Here is a low down of how the film performed over the weekend, particularly, Sunday.

    The figures for the fifth-day collection of the film are now out. Even after being a holiday, the film could not get the audience as expected. According to the initial figures, there has been a decline in the earnings of the film on Sunday. This Chiranjeevi film has done business for only Rs 9 crores on the fifth day. With this, the total earnings of the film have gone up to Rs 59.15 crores.

    ALSO READ: Rekha's net worth: Properties, Gold, yearly income, family, real name and more

    Apart from starring megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role, the film also has a cameo performance by Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan. “Godfather’ also marks the South debut of Salman.

    Furthermore, Godfather also features actors Nayanthara and Satyadev in essential roles. The film, directed by Mohan Raja, is a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer, in which superstar Mohanlal was seen. The original film proved to be a super hit at the box office.

    ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh's net worth: From properties to income to cars to boyfriend, family and more

    On the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in the movie 'Acharya' in which he starred alongside his actor-son Ram Charan. The film also proved to be unsuccessful in showing its magic at the box office. Talking about the upcoming project of the superstar, he will be seen in 'Shankar Dada' in the year 2023. This film too will see Nayanthara playing an important role.

    Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi recently posted a recorded video for actor Salman Khan, thanking him for the success of ‘Godfather’. His video came to a couple of days after Salman had shared a video congratulating the actor.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2022, 8:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcome twin boys; couple share photos of Uyir and Ulagam

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcome twins; baby boys named Uyir and Ulagam

    Ponniyin Selvan 2: Mani Ratnam's next film all set to release in Summer 2023 RBA

    Ponniyin Selvan 2: Mani Ratnam's next film all set to release in Summer 2023

    Monster Trailer Out: Post Pulimurugan's success, Mohanlal reunion with Vysakh RBA

    Monster Trailer Out: Post Pulimurugan's success, Mohanlal reunion with Vysakh

    Gandhada Gudi Trailer Out Late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar last film gets a thumbs up from PM Modi RBA

    Gandhada Gudi Trailer Out: Late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film gets a thumbs up from PM Modi

    Kantara After grand success at the box office, Rishab Shetty's film to be released in Hindi on THIS date RBA

    Kantara: After grand success at the box office, Rishab Shetty's film to be released in Hindi on THIS date

    Recent Stories

    Tips and tricks you can follow for glowing skin while travelling by air sur

    Tips and tricks you can follow for glowing skin while travelling by air

    Rakul Preet Singh's net worth: From properties to income to cars to boyfriend, family and more RBA

    Rakul Preet Singh's net worth: From properties to income to cars to boyfriend, family and more

    Rekha net worth: Properties, Gold, yearly income, family, real name and more RBA

    Rekha's net worth: Properties, Gold, yearly income, family, real name and more

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from October 10 to October 16

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from October 10 to October 16

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions for October 10 to October 16 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for October 10 to October 16

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: It is okay I am not selected for ICC T20 World Cup - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'It's okay I'm not selected for ICC T20 World Cup' - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon
    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Video Icon