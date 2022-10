Filmfare Awards South 2022: Allu Arjun to Sai Pallavi, check out the complete winners list

The 67th Parle Filmfare Awards South 2022 were held on Sunday evening. From Allu Arjun winning the ‘Best Actor’ for ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, to Sai Pallavi bagging the ‘Best Actress’ for ‘Love Story’, take a look at the complete winner’s list here.

Filmfare awards are one of the most awaited ceremonies of the year. And fans of South Indian films eagerly wait for the South edition of the awards ceremony, hoping for their favourite artist(s) and movie(s) to pick up the award(s) at the ceremony.

The finest personalities from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada film industries came together on Sunday evening for the 67th Filmfare South Awards 2023. The ceremony was attended by many A-listers from the industry including actors Allu Arjun, R Madhavan and Sai Pallavi among many others.

Along with the big-ticket celebrities in the South film industry, several people from the Hindi film industry, such as Mrunal Thakur and Shehnaaz Gill, were also seen attending it. Mrunal recently marked her South debut opposite actor Dulquer Salmaan in the movie ‘Sita Ramam’.

Here is the complete list of winners:

TELUGU WINNERS:

BEST FILM: ‘PUSHPA: THE RISE- PART 1’

BEST DIRECTOR: SUKUMAR BANDREDDI FOR ‘PUSHPA: THE RISE- PART 1’

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (MALE): ALLU ARJUN FOR PUSHPA: THE RISE- PART 1

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (FEMALE): SAI PALLAVI FOR ‘LOVE STORY’

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (MALE): MURALI SHARMA FOR ‘ALA VAIKUNTHAPURRAMULOO’

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (FEMALE): TABU FOR ‘ALA VAIKUNTHAPURRAMULOO’

BEST MUSIC ALBUM: DEVISRI PRASAD FOR ‘PUSHPA: THE RISE- PART 1’

BEST LYRICS: S. SEETHARAMA SASTRY JE TARADORE FOR ‘LIFE OF RAM’ (JAANU)

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (MALE): SID SRIRAM FOR ‘SRIVALLI’ (PUSHPA: THE RISE- PART 1)

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (FEMALE): INDRAVATHI CHAUHAN FOR ‘OO ANTAVA’ (PUSHPA: THE RISE- PART 1)

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY: SEKHAR MASTER FOR ‘RAMULOO RAMULAA’ (ALA VAIKUNTHAPURRAMULOO)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: MIROSLAW KUBA BROZEK FOR PUSHPA: THE RISE- PART 1

BEST DEBUT MALE: PANJA VAISHNAV TEJ FOR UPPENA

BEST DEBUT FEMALE: KRITHI SHETTY FOR UPPENA

TAMIL WINNERS:

BEST FILM: JAI BHIM

BEST DIRECTOR: SUDHA KONGARA FOR ‘SOORARAI POTTRU’

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (MALE): SURIYA FOR ‘SOORARAI POTTRU’

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (FEMALE): LIJOMOL JOSE FOR ‘JAI BHIM’

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (MALE): PASUPATHY FOR ‘SARPATTA PARAMBARAI’

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (FEMALE): URVASHI FOR ‘SOORARAI POTTRU’

BEST MUSIC ALBUM: G V PRAKASH KUMAR FOR ‘SOORARAI POTTRU’

BEST LYRICS: ARIVU FOR ‘NEEYE OLI’ (SARPATTA PARAMBARAI)

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (MALE): CHRISTIN JOS AND GOVIND VASANTHA FOR ‘AAGASAM’ (SOORARAI POTTRU)

BEST SINGER (FEMALE): DHEE FOR ‘KAATTU PAYALE’ (SOORARAI POTRU)

KANNADA WINNERS:

BEST FILM: ACT 1978

BEST DIRECTOR: RAJ B SHETTY FOR ‘GARUDA GAMANA VRISHABHA VAHANA’

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (MALE): DHANANJAY FOR ‘BADAVA RASCAL

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (FEMALE): YAGNA SHETTY FOR ‘ACT 1978’

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (MALE): B SURESHA FOR ‘ACT 1978’

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (FEMALE): UMASHREE FOR ‘RATHNAN PRAPANCHA’

BEST MUSIC ALBUM: VASUKI VAIBHAV FOR ‘BADAVA RASCAL’

BEST LYRICS: JAYANTH KAIKINI FOR ‘TELADU MUGILE’ (ACT 1978)

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (MALE): RAGHU DIXIT FOR ‘MALEY MALEY MALEYE’ (NINNA SANIHAKE)

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (FEMALE): ANURADHA BHAT FOR ‘DHEERA SAMMOHAGAARA’ (BICCHUGATTI)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: SHREESHA KUDUVALLI (RATHNAN PRAPANCHA)

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY: JANI MASTER FOR ‘FEEL THE POWER’ (YUVARATHNAA)



MALAYALAM WINNERS:

BEST FILM: AYYAPPANUM KOSHIYUM

BEST DIRECTOR: SENNA HEGDE FOR ‘THINKALAZHCHA NISHCHAYAM’

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (MALE): BIJU MENON FOR ‘AYYAPPANUM KOSHIYUM’

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (FEMALE): NIMISHA SAJAYAN FOR ‘THE GREAT INDIAN KITCHEN’

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (MALE): JOJU GEORGE FOR ‘NAYATTU’

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (FEMALE): GOWRI NANDHA FOR ‘AYYAPPANUM KOSHIYUM’

BEST MUSIC ALBUM: M JAYACHANDRAN FOR ‘SUFIYUM SUJATAYUM’

BEST LYRICS: RAFEEQ AHMED FOR ‘ARIYATHARIYATHE’ (AYYAPPANUM KOSHIYUM)

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (MALE): SHAHABAZ AMAN FOR ‘AKASHAMAYAVALE’ (VELLAM)

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (FEMALE): KS CHITHRA FOR ‘THEERAME’ (MALIK)