    Sunday Box Office Report: Brahmastra outshines other films while Sita Ramam inches closer to Rs 100 crore

    First Published Sep 12, 2022, 9:43 AM IST

    Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, Ayan Mukherji’s directorial movie ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ has been minting money at the box office. Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna’s film ‘Sita Ramam’ is also inching closer to collecting a whopping Rs 100 crore in worldwide collections.

    Image: Still from the movie

    Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's film is rocking the box office. This film started beating South films as soon as it arrives. Yes, on one hand, Ayan Mukerji's film has broken the record of Sanju and Tiger Zinda Hai on its first weekend. On the other hand, Mrinal Thakur's film is in the race to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. At the same time, read our report to know the condition of Cobra and Kartikeya 2.

    Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

    Brahmastra Part One: Shiva: Ayan Mukerji’s film entered the Rs 100 crore club on Sunday. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer collected Rs 36.42 crore on the first day. At the same time, on Saturday, the collection jumped to Rs 41.36 crore which further increased to Rs 42 – Rs 43 crore on Sunday. The film earned a total of Rs 122.58 on its first weekend.

    ALSO READ: Brahsmastra weekend collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer makes it to top 10 highest-grossing films

    Image: Still from the movie

    Sita Ramam: Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Sita Ramam' has collected Rs 92.52 crore at the worldwide box office. Per the reports, it earned Rs 38.63 crore in Tamil, Rs 11.1 crore in Telugu, Rs 5.07 crore in Malayalam and Rs 4.08 crore in Hindi. With these collections, the film has already recovered its cost. At the same time, trade analysts believe that the film will soon cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

    ALSO READ: It’s a boy! Rajinikanth’s daughter, Soundarya, gives birth to her second child

    Image: Official film poster

    Cobra: By the end of the second week, Chiyann Vikram's film 'Cobra' collapsed at the box office. The film, which did a business of Rs 17 crore on the opening day, has managed to collect only Rs 42 crore in two weeks. Made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, the film has so far failed to recover its cost.

    Image: Official film poster

    Kartikeya 2: Starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles, ‘Kathikeya 2’ is also doing wonders at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 30 crore, the film has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. The film, which featured Anupam Kher's cameo, has earned around Rs 116 crore worldwide.

