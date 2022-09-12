It’s a boy! Rajinikanth’s daughter, Soundarya, gives birth to her second child

Superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth, delivered a healthy baby boy on Sunday. She shared adorable images on Twitter, announcing the arrival of her second child.

Image: Soundarya Rajinikanth/Twitter

Good news for all the fans of superstar Rajinikanth! His younger daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth, has once again become a mother and delivered a healthy baby boy on Sunday, September 11. The announcement of Soundarya and Vishagan’s baby was made by Soundarya herself, through an adorable post on Twitter. Soundarya and Vishagan have been married for the last three years. Take a look at the adorable pictures that the new mommy shared on her social media.

Taking to Twitter, Soundarya Rajinikanth wrote: "With gods abundant grace and our parents blessings 🙏🏻😇Vishagan,Ved and I are thrilled to welcome Ved's little brother 💙💙💙 VEER RAJINIKANTH VANANGAMUDI today 11/9/22 #Veer #Blessed 😇🥰thank you to our amazing doctors @sumana_manohar Dr.Srividya Seshadri @SeshadriSuresh3 🙏🏻"

Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi got married in the year 2019. Her first marriage was to Ashwin Ramkumar, whom she married in the year 2010. However, after living together for about seven years, the two headed for divorce. Soundarya and Ashwin also share a son from their marriage, 'Ved'.

Meanwhile, along with the announcement of her baby boy, Soundarya Rajinikanth also revealed the name of her second child. She has named her younger son ‘Veer Rajinikanth Vanangamudi’. He has taken his maternal as well as paternal surname. ‘Thalaivar’ Rajinikanth has two daughters – Aishwarya and Soundarya. His eldest daughter, Aishwarya, was married to actor Dhanush. The two issued a joint statement, announcing their split after years of marriage. Dhanush and Aishwarya share two sons from their marriage.

