Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    It’s a boy! Rajinikanth’s daughter, Soundarya, gives birth to her second child

    First Published Sep 12, 2022, 8:57 AM IST

    Superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth, delivered a healthy baby boy on Sunday. She shared adorable images on Twitter, announcing the arrival of her second child.

    Image: Soundarya Rajinikanth/Twitter

    Good news for all the fans of superstar Rajinikanth! His younger daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth, has once again become a mother and delivered a healthy baby boy on Sunday, September 11. The announcement of Soundarya and Vishagan’s baby was made by Soundarya herself, through an adorable post on Twitter. Soundarya and Vishagan have been married for the last three years. Take a look at the adorable pictures that the new mommy shared on her social media.

    Image: Soundarya Rajinikanth/Twitter

    Taking to Twitter, Soundarya Rajinikanth wrote: “With gods abundant grace and our parents blessings 🙏🏻😇Vishagan,Ved and I are thrilled to welcome Ved’s little brother 💙💙💙 VEER RAJINIKANTH VANANGAMUDI today 11/9/22 #Veer #Blessed 😇🥰thank you to our amazing doctors  @sumana_manohar Dr.Srividya Seshadri @SeshadriSuresh3 🙏🏻”

    ALSO READ: Brahsmastra weekend collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer makes it to top 10 highest-grossing films

    Image: Soundarya Rajinikanth/Twitter

    Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi got married in the year 2019. Her first marriage was to Ashwin Ramkumar, whom she married in the year 2010. However, after living together for about seven years, the two headed for divorce. Soundarya and Ashwin also share a son from their marriage, ‘Ved’.

    ALSO READ: Brahmastra box office collection: Alia Bhatt makes a hat-trick in 2022; here's her some biggest openers

    Image: Soundarya Rajinikanth/Twitter

    Meanwhile, along with the announcement of her baby boy, Soundarya Rajinikanth also revealed the name of her second child. She has named her younger son ‘Veer Rajinikanth Vanangamudi’. He has taken his maternal as well as paternal surname.

    ‘Thalaivar’ Rajinikanth has two daughters – Aishwarya and Soundarya. His eldest daughter, Aishwarya, was married to actor Dhanush. The two issued a joint statement, announcing their split after years of marriage. Dhanush and Aishwarya share two sons from their marriage.

    Image: Soundarya Rajinikanth/Twitter

    On the work front, Soundarya Rajinikanth is active in the South film industry. She dons many hats including that of a graphic designer, film producer and of director. She predominantly works in the Tamil film industry and has directed her father Rajinikanth's film ‘Kochadaiyaan’.

    Apart from her directorial debut ‘Kochadaiyaan’, Soundarya Rajinikanth also directed Dhanush's film ‘Velaiilla Pattadhari 2’ in the year 2017. Prior to this, she worked as a graphic designer for films such as ‘Padayappa’ (1999), ‘Baba’ (2002), ‘Chandramukhi’ (2005), ‘Sivakasi’ (2005), ‘Maaja’ (2005), and ‘Chennai 600028’ (2007).

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SIIMA 2022 winners list: Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde and another won trophy in Bengaluru RBA

    SIIMA 2022 winners list: Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde and another won trophy in Bengaluru

    Prabhas uncle Telugu veteran star Krishnam Raju passes away at 83 in Hyderabad RBA

    Prabhas’ uncle, Telugu veteran star Krishnam Raju passes away at 83 in Hyderabad

    Hot video Monalisa scintillating moves on Ranbir Kapoor Brahmastra song will drive you crazy WATCH drb

    Hot video: Monalisa's scintillating moves on Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Brahmastra' song will drive you crazy (WATCH)

    Dhokha Round D Corner Trailer Out R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana film is a promising thriller drb

    Dhokha Round D Corner Trailer Out: R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana's film is a promising thriller

    All well between Salaar director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas drb

    All well between 'Salaar' director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas?

    Recent Stories

    Crude oil prices slips as China's COVID curbs; Brent crude drops 78 cents AJR

    Crude oil prices slip as China's COVID curbs; Brent crude drops 78 cents

    US PresidentJoe Biden accepts invitation to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Report AJR

    US PresidentJoe Biden accepts invitation to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Report

    Brahmastra weekend collection Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt starrer makes it to top 10 highest grossing films drb

    Brahsmastra weekend collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer makes it to top 10 highest-grossing films

    Brahmastra box office collection: Alia Bhatt makes a hat-trick in 2022; here's her some biggest openers RBA

    Brahmastra box office collection: Alia Bhatt makes a hat-trick in 2022; here's her some biggest openers

    Check out which blood groups are more prone to 'Blood Clots and Heart Attacks' RBA

    Check out which blood groups are more prone to 'Blood Clots and Heart Attacks'

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon