Brahsmastra weekend collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer makes it to top 10 highest-grossing films

Within three days of its theatrical release, Ayan Mukerji’s film ‘Brahmastra’ has been able to rake in a whopping amount of over Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead role, the film has made its place in the list of top 10 highest-grossing films, which includes movies such as KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali 2. Continue reading to know about the film’s Sunday as well as the overall weekend collection.

Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' has surpassed all the superhit films in the first three days of its release by performing well at the domestic box office. The Telugu version of the film has also continued its stellar performance. The film 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' maintained its charm till Sunday after a stupendous blast on the very first day of its release. The film has also benefited tremendously from the advance booking on the weekend and the film was just a short distance away from the Rs 1.25 crore mark in the domestic earnings of the first three days.

Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

First Hindi film of 2022 to earn over Rs 100 crore in the first weekend: The Hindi version of the Kannada film 'KGF 2', which was released on April 14, earned a whopping Rs 193.99 crore in the first weekend; it holds the record for the highest grossing film in Hindi in the first weekend of its release. No other Hindi film or Hindi dubbed movie released this year has earned more than Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office in the first weekend. 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is the first film of this year to have such a huge box office collection on the first weekend. ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Brahmastra’ beats Prabhas’s ‘Baahubali' collection at the worldwide box office

Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

First weekend collection: 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' surprised the film industry and those promoting the boycott trend of Hindi films with an opening of Rs 36.42 crore on Friday. Some people from the entertainment business were apprehensive that the film's collections would drop after the initial euphoria on Friday, but the film maintained its charisma on the first three days of its release. It collected Rs 41.36 crore at the domestic box office on Saturday and Rs 44.80 crore as per the initial figures after the end of Sunday night's show. With this, the domestic box office earnings of the first three days of the film have reached Rs 122.58 crores. ALSO READ: 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' Review: Stunning VFX, brilliant cast, but weak storyline

Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

Beats 'Dangal' and 'Dhoom 3': The real test of the film 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' will start on Monday. The film's collection is bound to fall since it’s the first working day of the week. But if the film manages to collect 40 per cent on Monday as compared to its Sunday collection, then it will be considered to have passed its ‘Monday test’. The collection of 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' over the weekend (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) is the eighth best collection among films made in Hindi or released in Hindi. With this whopping collection, it has left behind films such as 'Sanju', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'Padmavat', 'Dhoom 3', 'Dangal' and 'Chennai Express' in terms of first weekend earnings.

Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

10 highest grossing movies: Ranveer Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Padmavat', which was so far in the top 10 list in terms of highest grossing in the first weekend, is now out of this list after 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' earned Rs 122.58 crore. Here is the latest list of the top 10 highest grossing films on the first weekend:

Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram