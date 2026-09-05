SS Rajamouli Son SS Karthikeya Acting Debut Movie Shelved; Here's Why
SS Rajamouli Son SS Karthikeya: Did you know that Tollywood's top director SS Rajamouli's son, Karthikeya, was once launched as a hero? The film even started shooting! So, what was the real reason it got shelved? Read On
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The director who wowed the world
You can't say enough about the legendary director SS Rajamouli. He's the man who gave Telugu cinema worldwide recognition and is famous as the director who has never had a flop. Every film he makes gets praised not just in India, but internationally. Even a director like James Cameron praised his talent—what more can be said! Rajamouli's specialty is balancing strong emotions with grand visuals to appeal to all audiences. From the very beginning, he has encouraged his son, Karthikeya, in the film industry.
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Karthikeya, the successful producer
Rajamouli's son, Karthikeya, has been in the film industry from the start, working with his father on every movie. He proved his production skills as a line producer for a visual epic like 'Baahubali'. After that, he planned projects like 'Aakashavaani' and is now producing films like 'Don't Trouble The Trouble'. But here's an interesting fact not many know: there were efforts to launch him as a hero at the very beginning of his career.
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Rajamouli's son as a hero..?
Apparently, one of Rajamouli's former associate directors started a film to introduce Karthikeya as a hero. They even completed the first schedule of shooting. However, after watching the rushes, Rajamouli made a crucial decision. He reportedly felt that Karthikeya was more interested in being a producer than in acting or facing the camera. Rajamouli noticed his son's real talent and passion lay in production and business. Believing that 'Karthikeya has the skills to handle the business side of cinema better,' he immediately stopped the film. The movie was then shelved after just one schedule, though the full truth of this story is yet to be confirmed.
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Karthikeya abides by his father's decision..
Following his father's advice, Karthikeya also shifted his focus from acting to the production side of things. He is now making a name for himself as a producer with projects like 'Don't Trouble The Trouble'. Rajamouli's timely decision helped Karthikeya establish himself in Tollywood as a skilled producer and production head, rather than an actor. Who knows, maybe in the future, Karthikeya might even become a director!
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