3 4 Image Credit : Asianet News

Rajamouli's son as a hero..?

Apparently, one of Rajamouli's former associate directors started a film to introduce Karthikeya as a hero. They even completed the first schedule of shooting. However, after watching the rushes, Rajamouli made a crucial decision. He reportedly felt that Karthikeya was more interested in being a producer than in acting or facing the camera. Rajamouli noticed his son's real talent and passion lay in production and business. Believing that 'Karthikeya has the skills to handle the business side of cinema better,' he immediately stopped the film. The movie was then shelved after just one schedule, though the full truth of this story is yet to be confirmed.