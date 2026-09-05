5 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Promotions Increase the Film's Buzz

'Epic - First Semester' is already creating a solid buzz, thanks to its hit songs and promos. The film's team is going all out with promotions, visiting colleges and touring cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing it under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Sreekara Studios presenting. The music is by the talented Hesham Abdul Wahab.