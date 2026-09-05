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Epic First Semester Trailer OUT: Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya Starrer Promises Nostalgic Romance
Epic FIRST Semester Trailer OUT: The trailer for Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya's new film, 'Epic - First Semester', is finally here! It's a full-on package of college life, romance, friendship, and drama that has got everyone talking
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Image Credit : Youtube
Trailer for 'Epic - First Semester' Released
The trailer for 'Epic - First Semester', starring Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya, has just dropped. It gives a peek into an incomplete love story packed with fun, friendship, and a whole lot of emotion. The youth-centric vibe is already getting a great response online.
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A Youthful Story Set in a Foreign College
Debutant director Aditya Hasan sets this story in a foreign college. He aims to capture the real-deal of campus life—the innocence, the mischief, and the strong bonds of friendship and love. Get ready for some fun college scenes and classic moments with friends.
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Anand and Vaishnavi's Chemistry is a Highlight
The trailer's biggest highlight is the amazing chemistry between Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya. Their love story starts off all fun and games but soon hits an unexpected roadblock. The trailer leaves you wondering why their romance didn't work out, making you super curious for the film.
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A Mix of Love, Friendship, and Emotions
The trailer perfectly mixes romance, comedy, youthful energy, and emotional moments. It's clear this isn't just another love story. It's a film that will take everyone on a trip down memory lane, back to their own college days, friendships, and first loves. Both Anand and Vaishnavi shine with their natural performances.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Promotions Increase the Film's Buzz
'Epic - First Semester' is already creating a solid buzz, thanks to its hit songs and promos. The film's team is going all out with promotions, visiting colleges and touring cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing it under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Sreekara Studios presenting. The music is by the talented Hesham Abdul Wahab.
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