SS Rajamouli Varanasi to Feature Epic 30 Minute Rama vs Kumbhkarna Battle
SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus Varanasi has generated fresh excitement after writer Vijayendra Prasad revealed details about a grand 30-minute battle sequence inspired by The Ramayana
Vijayendra Prasad Reveals a Grand Ramayana-Inspired Battle
The buzz surrounding Varanasi has intensified after veteran writer Vijayendra Prasad shared an intriguing update about the film. During a recent interaction, he confirmed that one of the movie’s most ambitious portions revolves around an epic confrontation between Rama and Kumbhkarna.
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According to the writer, the lengthy sequence is designed to leave audiences spellbound. Referring to visuals that have already sparked online discussions, he hinted at elements such as Lord Hanuman’s tail and a chariot, suggesting a spectacular recreation of mythological themes on an unprecedented scale.
However, Prasad quickly stopped himself from revealing further details, indicating that the makers are keen to preserve the film’s biggest surprises.
Mahesh Babu Confirmed as Rama, Speculation Around Prithviraj Continues
While director SS Rajamouli has already confirmed that Mahesh Babu will portray Lord Rama, the identity of the actor playing Kumbhkarna remains under wraps.
This has triggered widespread speculation among fans, with many believing that Prithviraj Sukumaran could be taking on the powerful role. Although there has been no official confirmation, the possibility has generated considerable excitement among moviegoers.
Rajamouli had previously spoken about seeing Mahesh Babu in Rama’s attire during an early photoshoot. The filmmaker recalled being deeply impressed by the actor’s appearance, noting that while Mahesh possesses the charisma associated with Krishna, he also carries the serenity and composure needed for Rama’s character.
A 60-Day Shoot and One of Rajamouli’s Most Ambitious Sequences
The highly anticipated sequence reportedly required nearly 60 days of filming. Rajamouli described the process as one of the toughest challenges of his career, explaining that every segment had to be designed and executed from scratch.
The filmmaker believes the completed sequence will stand among the most memorable moments not only in his filmography but also in Mahesh Babu’s career. Such confidence from a director known for blockbusters has only heightened expectations.
Interestingly, earlier promotional material led many fans to speculate that Varanasi could involve elements of time travel. While the makers have remained tight-lipped about the plot, the latest revelations suggest a unique blend of mythology, adventure and large-scale cinematic storytelling.
Adding to the excitement, the film also stars Priyanka Chopra, marking her return to Indian cinema. With a planned release in 2027, Varanasi is already shaping up to be one of the most eagerly awaited Indian films of the decade.
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