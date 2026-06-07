The buzz surrounding Varanasi has intensified after veteran writer Vijayendra Prasad shared an intriguing update about the film. During a recent interaction, he confirmed that one of the movie’s most ambitious portions revolves around an epic confrontation between Rama and Kumbhkarna.

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According to the writer, the lengthy sequence is designed to leave audiences spellbound. Referring to visuals that have already sparked online discussions, he hinted at elements such as Lord Hanuman’s tail and a chariot, suggesting a spectacular recreation of mythological themes on an unprecedented scale.

However, Prasad quickly stopped himself from revealing further details, indicating that the makers are keen to preserve the film’s biggest surprises.