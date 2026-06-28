SS Rajamouli has opened up on his upcoming magnum opus starring Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The filmmaker plans to make this film as a standalone and not a franchise. Keep scrolling to know more.

All eyes are on Priyanka Chopra's comeback to the Indian film industry with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Varanasi, also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mahesh Babu in pivotal roles. This is said to be one of the most expensive films ever made in India. Now, SS Rajamouli has revealed that the film will not be made as a franchise but as a standalone. Pouring the epic storyline, massy BGM, and stunning dialogue deliveries all in one.

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SS Rajamouli is currently on a break from shooting his much-awaited film Varanasi as he tours Europe. As part of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France, special screenings of RRR and Eega were held. During a masterclass on June 27, the acclaimed filmmaker opened up about his upcoming collaboration with Mahesh Babu, confirming that Varanasi will be a standalone film and not the beginning of a franchise like Baahubali. He also shared what audiences can expect from the ambitious project.

SS Rajamouli On Varanasi

During the interaction, he said, "You are going to experience the cold and ice of Antarctica. The gods of Ramayana, the natural disasters and fantastic elements. That's the experience you are going to have, but at the core of all this is the emotions of father and son. All this makes Varanasi for you." When he was asked about the project being a standalone or a franchise he said, "One film. Yes, one film."

About The Movie

Directed by SS Rajamouli and written by Vijayendra Prasad, Varanasi is said to be his first feature since the massive success of RRR. Starring Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj and Priyanka Chopra, the film is said to be a perfect blend of sci-fi elements blended with Indian folklore.