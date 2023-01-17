Spotted: Shah Rukh Khan snapped with his entire family at the Pathaan screening - PHOTOS
The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, has watched Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer actioner-thriller film, Pathaan with his family Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, and others.
Currently, the excitement level of fans and audiences is at an all-time high. King Khan is making his comeback to celluloid screens after four years. Undoubtedly, Pathaan has piqued the curiosity of audiences and fans to a maximum extent. From SRK and Deepika giving their fans a dose of sizzling chemistry on-screen to Shah Rukh and Deepika's smoking hot and scintillating looks in the film, everything about the film looks like it is more so becoming a well-deserved wait.
While celebs get spotted daily by the paparazzi, this one was a bit extra special in many ways for ardent SRK fandom. The exciting news for fans and audiences awaiting to watch Pathaan in theatres is that SRK has seen the highly-awaited actioner-thriller film, Pathaan with his entire family in Mumbai.
Reportedly, SRK, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan with her mother Savita Chhibber, Shah Rukh sister Shehnaz Khan and manager Pooja Dadlani got spotted together at the screening of Pathaan.
In this picture, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter and soon-to-be debutant bollywood actress Suhana Khan looked happy and in a pleasant mood as the paps clicked her. She wore a grey colored hoodie and track pants while her hair were left open in the back. She wore black flat chappals in her legs. Suhana Khan will soon make her big Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar directorial Netflix film Archie.
Global Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan got clicked and spotted by the paps while arriving at the screening with his wife, Gauri Khan, and his manager, Pooja Dadlani. Shah Rukh Khan kept it smart, as the superstar was dressed in a white t-shirt with black track pants and had black glasses on his eyes. He slayed it effortlessly with his stylish looks. He enhanced his outfit by wearing white shoes with dark blue outlining. He wore a black beaded necklace on his neck to accentuate his entire casual look.
Aryan Khan, who will be making his directorial debut soon, was also spotted at the screening. He kept it sleek in a white t-shirt and black denim jeans. Aryan Khan then completed his look by opting for white sports shoes. There is a serene and happy expression on his face as the paps captured his pictures. Whilst, Suhana Khan's eyes got closed for a moment in this picture while posing with her brother for the shutterbugs.
Aryan Khan recently launched his high-end luxurious apparel clothing line called D'YAVOL in collab with his friends and does not wish to become an actor.
