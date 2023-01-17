Spotted: Shah Rukh Khan snapped with his entire family at the Pathaan screening - PHOTOS

The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, has watched Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer actioner-thriller film, Pathaan with his family Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, and others.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Currently, the excitement level of fans and audiences is at an all-time high. King Khan is making his comeback to celluloid screens after four years. Undoubtedly, Pathaan has piqued the curiosity of audiences and fans to a maximum extent. From SRK and Deepika giving their fans a dose of sizzling chemistry on-screen to Shah Rukh and Deepika's smoking hot and scintillating looks in the film, everything about the film looks like it is more so becoming a well-deserved wait.

While celebs get spotted daily by the paparazzi, this one was a bit extra special in many ways for ardent SRK fandom. The exciting news for fans and audiences awaiting to watch Pathaan in theatres is that SRK has seen the highly-awaited actioner-thriller film, Pathaan with his entire family in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Pathaan becomes the first Hindi film shot at the frozen Lake Baikal in Siberia - READ

Reportedly, SRK, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan with her mother Savita Chhibber, Shah Rukh sister Shehnaz Khan and manager Pooja Dadlani got spotted together at the screening of Pathaan.