Pathaan becomes the first Hindi film shot at the frozen Lake Baikal in Siberia - READ

While ardent SRK fans are counting the days left to witness Shah Rukh Khan in action on screens, the much-awaited actioner-thriller entertainer film Pathaan has become the first ever Bollywood film shot at the frozen lake in Siberia.

Currently, the excitement level of fans and audiences is at an all-time high. King Khan is making his comeback to celluloid screens after four years. Undoubtedly, Pathaan has piqued the curiosity of audiences and fans to a maximum extent. From SRK and Deepika giving their fans a dose of sizzling chemistry on-screen to Shah Rukh and Deepika's smoking hot and scintillating looks in the film, everything about the film looks like it is more so becoming a well-deserved wait.

Fans also saw glimpses of action sequences and gritty storyline in both the hit songs, Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan, from the film. It has made us believe that this film will be a global blockbuster that will mark the smashing comeback of King Khan and Bollywood queen Deepika to the screens after a few dud films. Pathaan has become one of the most eagerly-awaited Hindi films to release worldwide after a long, long time. Pathaan is touted as one of the biggest actioner entertainer that audiences will see in theatres. The visually spectacular film produced by Aditya Chopra banner YRF gives a dose of action extravaganza.

Producer Aditya Chopra and director Siddharth Anand have not left any stone unturned to ensure that Pathaan is the grandest theatrical experience for audiences globally by filming never seen before action sequences that will blow our minds. We now have confirmed information that Pathaan is the first Indian film to be shot at the frozen Lake Baikal in Siberia!

Siddharth says, "We have ensured that we take the action level in Pathaan several notches above what Indian audiences have seen in theatres. In fact, we have only shot action sequences that have never been attempted by any Indian film so far. Pathaan promises to deliver the best visual spectacle for people. We have shot a high-speed bike chase sequence on the stunning frozen Lake Baikal in Siberia!."

He adds, "Every equipment needed to shoot this high-risk sequence got shipped from Moscow, which is almost about 2000 kilometres away from where we were shooting! So, this was a huge task which the production very smoothly handled. We shot the most visually stunning chase sequence on frozen ice and biting cold. I hope this sequence will make people jump off their seats because we are truly very happy with how it has shaped up."

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra created ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles. All the assets of the film that YRF has released so far have turned out to be super-hits right from the teaser, the two songs - Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan - and the recently dropped trailer that has caused an internet meltdown!.