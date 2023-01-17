Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jaya Bachchan schools paps on clicking her pics, says, 'naukri se nikaal dena chahiye' - WATCH

    Jaya Bachchan got angry at the people who clicked her photos and said such people should get sacked from their jobs. Here's how Amitabh Bachchan reacted. Watch this amusing video clip now.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 17, 2023, 5:04 PM IST

    While stars nowadays are warm and cordial with the paparazzi at the airport, there are some exceptional cases like this one. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) fame Jaya Bachchan apart from being a Rajyasabha member and iconic Bollywood star, is also known for being rude and angry towards the paps.

    She is known for always being arrogant and full of attitude towards the shutterbugs. It so happened that Jaya Bachchan recently got angry on the photogs again. The video clip of the entire funny incident is now viral on Instagram. The incident occurred when she and her husband, iconic global bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, were snapped while traveling to Indore from Mumbai.

    She got angry because the paps tried to click her pictures. Taking to their Instagram handle, a well-renowned Bollywood paparazzi account has uploaded a video clip of the entire incident on Thursday. As per the paparazzo, Jaya and her husband-actor, Amitabh Bachchan, traveled to Indore. The incident took place at the airport.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    As Jaya interacted with the people, a person recorded her on their phone. Several others were also around her with cameras. Talking to them, Jaya said, "Please do not take my pictures. You do not understand English?." The people and security around her then asked the paparazzi not to click pics and pushed them back. They also told the fans to move aside and put down their cameras.

    At that moment, Amitabh walked into the airport, and later on, they were given a warm welcome with bouquets. While walking, Jaya said, "Aese logo ko naukri se nikaal deni chahiye (Such people should get fired from their jobs)." Amitabh looked at Jaya for a brief moment. The clip ended with Amitabh looking at the floor and walking away with Jaya and other people. For the travel, Amitabh wore a hoodie and black pants. Jaya opted for a printed suit, cream shawl, and shoes.

    It is not the first time Jaya has scolded the paparazzi and fans or asked them not to click her pictures. Last year at an event when the paparazzi clicked her pictures, Jaya had said, “Aap log koun hain? Aap log media se hain? Kaunsi media se hain (Who are you? From which media house do you belong to)?."

    Jaya will play a pivotal role in the upcoming romantic Karan Johar directorial film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Apart from Jaya, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. The film is releasing in theatres on April 28.

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2023, 5:04 PM IST
