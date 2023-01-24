Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Spotted: Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and more celebs

    First Published Jan 24, 2023, 6:01 PM IST

    In today's edition of celebrities papped, we look at the renowned faces clicked by the paps out and about in the city.
     

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Celebs getting spotted is a daily part and parcel of being in the glamorous Bollywood industry.

    Besides, the paps are relentlessly involved in clicking all the Bollywood celebs out and about in the city. Let us have a look at the list of B-town stars who got spotted today in Mumbai.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Iconic bollywood diva Malaika Arora, a global fitness icon, was spotted in the Divayoga centre at Bandra. Malaika got dressed in a grey-colored full-sleeved winter hoodie with short black shorts, a cap on her head with pink-colored flats on her feet.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The globally prominent Gen Z superstar Kartik Aaryan got clicked and spotted at the Shehzada promotions. Kartik kept it trendy in a red full-sleeve t-shirt, the light denim blue jeans, and bluish-white shoes on his feet.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    All set to wow fans in the upcoming series The Night Manager on Disney + Hotstar, Aditya Roy Kapur was snapped by the photogs at the Tabaco studios in Mumbai. Aditya kept it smartly casual in a dark blue blazer and a dark blue shirt inside with khaki-grey-colored pants.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    B-town star Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, was spotted arriving outside a gym in Juhu. Ibrahim kept it gym-ready in a sleeveless black tank top with blue shorts and white Nike sliders and black sunglasses on his eyes.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Ajay Devgn was spotted with Tabu and producer Bhushan Kumar at the Bholaa teaser launch today in Mumbai. After the Drishyam franchise and De De Pyaar De, Bholaa is their fourth collaboration on the screens together. Tabu looked stylish in her denim outfit. Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar were all smiles while posing for the paps in this candid group picture.

