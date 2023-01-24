Spotted: Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and more celebs

In today's edition of celebrities papped, we look at the renowned faces clicked by the paps out and about in the city.



Image: Varinder Chawla

Celebs getting spotted is a daily part and parcel of being in the glamorous Bollywood industry. Besides, the paps are relentlessly involved in clicking all the Bollywood celebs out and about in the city. Let us have a look at the list of B-town stars who got spotted today in Mumbai.

Iconic bollywood diva Malaika Arora, a global fitness icon, was spotted in the Divayoga centre at Bandra. Malaika got dressed in a grey-colored full-sleeved winter hoodie with short black shorts, a cap on her head with pink-colored flats on her feet.

The globally prominent Gen Z superstar Kartik Aaryan got clicked and spotted at the Shehzada promotions. Kartik kept it trendy in a red full-sleeve t-shirt, the light denim blue jeans, and bluish-white shoes on his feet.

All set to wow fans in the upcoming series The Night Manager on Disney + Hotstar, Aditya Roy Kapur was snapped by the photogs at the Tabaco studios in Mumbai. Aditya kept it smartly casual in a dark blue blazer and a dark blue shirt inside with khaki-grey-colored pants.

B-town star Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, was spotted arriving outside a gym in Juhu. Ibrahim kept it gym-ready in a sleeveless black tank top with blue shorts and white Nike sliders and black sunglasses on his eyes.

